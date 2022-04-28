Submitted by the Cincinnati Nature Center.

According to the American Association of University Women (AAUW), women make up only 28% of the workforce in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Cincinnati Nature Center is working to change that with its Women in STEM Apprenticeship Program, now entering its fourth year.

Generously funded by The Charlotte R. Schmidlapp Fund, the apprenticeship gives one woman the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in applied conservation, a field dominated by men.

The Nature Center’s first Applied Conservation Apprentice, Danielle (Danie) Frevola, is now a full-time research ecologist for the organization. Her work researching why sugar maple trees are outnumbering oaks in forest understories has been instrumental in informing the Nature Center’s land management practices.

In 2021, the Nature Center welcomed its newest apprentice, Carolyn Ramseur. With an educational background in ecology and biodiversity, Carolyn previously worked part-time on the conservation team and was a land stewardship volunteer prior to that.

She notes working on a team with other women in a profession mostly held by men has been transformative for her career.

“My team is incredibly supportive of me, which is huge,” Carolyn said. “They take time to teach me a new skill, trust I can do it, and let me have at it.”

In addition to Danie and Carolyn, the Nature Center also is fortunate to have Olivia Espinoza as its Natural Areas Manager and Burn Boss, a title held by very few women.

“When I started in 2016, I really wanted to launch a prescribed burn program here to manage our prairie ecosystems naturally by recycling nutrients in the soil, stimulating new growth, and maintaining biological diversity,” Olivia said. “Luckily, our leadership was 100% behind the idea.”

Olivia, Danie, and Carolyn recently received their Red Card from the U.S. Forest Service, qualifying them to manage wildland fire operations.

Director of Conservation Cory Christopher is thrilled to have these three talented women on his team.

“One of the many outcomes of creating opportunities for women to participate in land management has been increased innovation and outside-the-box thinking,” Cory said. “We’ve streamlined processes, created new protocols, and even offered new types of services.

“Women are filling new roles within our department, including leadership roles with influence across the entire organization. By participating in the Women in STEM program, we are not simply ‘leveling the playing field’ but we’re changing the game altogether.”