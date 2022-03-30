Submitted by Mercy.

Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH), parent organization of Mercy Health – Cincinnati, is committed to bringing good help to those in need both at home and abroad and is in a very unique position to take swift action in time of international need.

With strong international aid experience, a European health care presence and direct contacts at the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, BSMH is actively involved with Ukraine relief efforts and has established a secure fundraising site to support the work. One hundred percent of donations are going toward emergency relief.

“It is clear that financial resources are most needed at this time and by working with trusted partners, we can ensure that the needed supplies are purchased and delivered directly to those who need it,” said John Starcher, CEO, Bon Secours Mercy Health. “We have secured specific goods in the US which will be sent as soon as transportation is finalized.”

BSMH has identified two key channels with which the ministry is working to render aid: Medical Help Ukraine, a group of Ukrainian doctors working in Ireland to give medical aid, and Polish Rescue Organization, an independent, non-profit, founded by doctors, who are purchasing medical supplies for Ukraine. These partners procured supplies in Europe and transported them immediately to Ukraine. BSMH Global Ministries confirms that two trucks of supplies purchased in Poland using BSMH funding entered Ukraine last week.

As a ministry, BSHM has to date pledged $500,000 toward this effort, in addition to the nearly $200,000 Bon Secours Ireland and BSMH Global Ministries already provided to Catholic Relief Services, Americares and Medical Help Ukraine.