Gina DiMario was a long-time employee of Union Township. She always did good work and was well respected. I liked her. All of that changed when she authored a disgusting hit-piece against Cory Wright in the March 24, 2022 edition of The Clermont Sun. Mr. Wright was our highly respected zoning director, assistant administrator, and interim administrator until recently accepting a position with the City of Loveland.

In her editorial, Ms. DiMario was right to sing the praises of former Union Township administrator, Ken Geis. I, too, have praised him both publicly and privately. His many accomplishments have been outlined in multiple publications and rightfully so.

Toward the end of last year, Mr. Geis decided to leave Union Township to pursue other opportunities. It is my understanding that the staff and then-Board of Trustees wanted to give him a farewell party and choose a “Ken Geis Day” in Union Township. It would have been a festive occasion for all to enjoy and with a heaping of well-deserved accolades for Mr. Geis. However, Mr. Geis insisted that nothing of the sort should occur. He simply wanted to leave quietly. The staff and Board of Trustees respected his wishes. There is nothing wrong with any of that.

Fast forward to early March when Cory Wright was leaving. He, too, insisted on exiting quietly. However, the staff and Board of Trustees persuaded him to change his mind and “Cory Wright Day” was a go. All of us were excited to have a party for him. Although he didn’t want it, Mr. Wright reluctantly, yet graciously, accepted it.

Rather than being part of the celebration, Gina DiMario chose to editorialize her hatred for Mr. Wright and his decision to reluctantly accept a party and the accolades that the staff and Board of Trustees provided.

Note to Cory Wright: Those of us who are elected officials are used to getting knifed in the back. It’s just part of the territory. You sir, however, are a great public servant. I’ve never heard anyone ever criticize you until the DeMario hit-piece. I don’t know if you thought of her as a friend; but being so close to the Ides of March, when you pull the knife out of your back, you might want to turn to her and say, “Et tu Brute”?

John Becker has been a Union Township Trustee since January 1, 2022. He previously served as a State Representative from 2013 – 2020 until forced out by term limits. His website is www.BeckerGOP.com and can be reached at BeckerGOP@Fuse.net or 513-753-6440 (voice only)