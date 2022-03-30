Where can you find students identifying rocks and minerals, designing vehicles that are powered by mousetraps, and predicting the weather? At a Science Olympiad Tournament, of course! On Saturday, March 5, 2022, thirty students from Bethel-Tate Middle School traveled to Xavier University to participate in the Cincinnati Regional Science Olympiad Tournament. Founded in 1984, Science Olympiad is a premiere science competition for grades six through twelve. During the competition, students are challenged to perform a variety of tasks, categorized into twenty-three different events. This year’s events included bridge engineering, epidemiology, food science, and solving crimes based on forensic evidence. The students prepared for this experience during their time spent studying and researching throughout the year in the Bethel-Tate STEM Program. After the day’s events, Bethel-Tate Middle School finished third in the Cincinnati region, behind Mason Middle School and Wyoming Middle School. The students are now preparing to represent their school at the Ohio State Science Olympiad Tournament, which takes place on April 9, 2022. In addition to their achievements in science, the students represented their school well in citizenship and sportsmanship. Congratulations, young scientists!