Herbert Byrd, 98, of Bethel, Ohio, died March 26, 2022, at his winter home in Clewiston, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Nancy Combs Byrd, and his wife of 70 years, Mildred Bishop Byrd.

He was the last of his and Mildred’s siblings. He is survived by children, Esther Johnson, Herbert H. Byrd and wife Shonda, Lucy Shepherd, Mike Undemer, eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, Kentucky, with visitation at 12:00 p.m., and service at 2:00 p.m.

Herbert will be buried next to Mildred in the family graveyard at Teges, Kentucky.