This was our 1st award dinner back from Covid, This is an annual event for us to show our support for Community, State, and Nation, Union Township Clermont County, it’s home. We love recognizing the community we live in.

Our 1st responders with the Help of Lt. Tony Rees and Chief Stan Deimling, Boy Scout Troop 135 leader Chis (Chuck) York, and Post 72 Commander Ron Hartman, We gave Plaque’s to many and $3500.00 to seven local Charities in Clermont County.

Our 1st Responders, and Commander Ron.

Thank you for the service! You give to Clermont County Union Township, the reason we sleep better at night knowing we have our 1st responders out keeping us safe.

Your Departments are a credit to the uniforms you wear each day.

Thank You On behalf of American Legion Post 72, Department of Ohio.