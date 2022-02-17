Pictured above are the top six placers at the 235-pound class of the OHSWCA Girls Southwest District Tournament. West Union’s Alexis Cowan placed fifth.

Pictured above are the top six placers at the 190-pound class of the OHSWCA Girls Southwest District Tournament. Bethel-Tate’s Chloe Vining placed third with Batavia’s Kiara Martin fourth.

Pictured above are the top six placers at the 170-pound class of the OHSWCA Girls Southwest District Tournament. Western Brown’s Makayla Kyle placed sixth.

Pictured above are the top six placers at the 155-pound class of the OHSWCA Girls Southwest District Tournament. Western Brown’s Abi Miller placed third.

Pictured above are the top six placers at the 145-pound class of the OHSWCA Girls Southwest District Tournament. CNE’s Jesse Foebar placed third with Bethel-Tate’s Jade Hartness in fifth.

Pictured above are the top six placers at the 140-pound class of the OHSWCA Girls Southwest District Tournament. CNE’s Hanna Groeber won the tournament championship with teammate Lilly Taylor sixth. Bethel-Tate’s Sallie Wesselman placed fourth.

Clermont Northeastern’s Lilly Braden placed fifth in the 135-pound class.

Western Brown’s Lacie Reese placed second in the 135-pound class.

Several Clermont County girls wrestlers earned a spot in the state tournament with strong performances at the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association district tournament at Harrison High School on Sunday, February 13.

In all, seven athletes from the county finished in the top four of their respective weight classes to advance to the state meet. Several others earned spots on the podium to qualify as alternates.

One country wrestler won a district championship. Clermont Northeastern’s Hanna Groeber earned the 140-pound title by besting Lebanon’s Sophia Rohrs in the first-place match.

Groeber won all three of her matches via pin. She pinned Fairfield’s Sade Henry in 4:00 and Bethel-Tate’s Sallie Wesselman in 3:49 to advance to the championship match.

Groeber pinned Rohrs in 3:05 to win the title.

Bethel-Tate’s Wesselman placed fourth in that class to earn a trip to state. Wesselman fell to Harrison’s Aaliyah Lee in the third-place bout.

West Clermont’s Joy Steinmetz took second place in the 100-pound class. Steinmetz defeated Milford’s Caitlyn Philhower 21-3 in her opening matchup to advance to the quarterfinals.

She then picked up a 7-4 win over Taylor’s Vita Rose Savage to earn a spot in the semifinals. Steinmetz then took down Mason’s Haley Williams 7-4 to advance to the championship match.

Jackson’s Makennah Craft pinned Steinmetz in 2:50 to win the title.

Another West Clermont wrestler placed fifth in her weight class. Emma Zepf finished fifth in the 110-pound class, pinning Greeneview’s Bailey Jones in 4:16.

Jones fell to Brookville’s Molly Luebke via pin in 1:46 in the championship semifinals. Luebke would win the 110-pound title.

Clermont Northeastern’s Hannah Heller placed sixth at 125 pounds. Heller won her first two bouts via pin but fell to Badin’s Rachel Nusky in the championship semifinals.

A loss to Miamisburg’s Symone Morton in the consolation semifinals dropped Heller to the fifth-place match.

Greeneview’s Allison Calhoun pinned Heller in 4:01 to take fifth place.

Bethel-Tate’s Alexa Donahue finished third in the 130-pound class.

Donahue pinned New Richmond’s DeeLyla Grantham in 2:00 to advance to the championship semifinals. She then defeated Miamisburg’s Aubrey Garrison 7-1 before falling to Brookeville’s Rita Carey in the championship semifinals.

Carey would win the championship at 130 pounds.

In the consolation bracket, Donahue defeated Western Brown’s JoHanna Klette via pin in 3:49 to advance to the third-place match. A pin of Lebanon’s Morgan Cope in 2:14 gave Donahue third place.

CNE’s Lilly Braden placed fifth at 135 pounds. Braden lost her first match to Harrison’s Lily Kinsel via pin in 20 seconds to fall to the consolation bracket.

She then pinned Fairfield’s Breaunna Carroll in 4:13 and Lebanon’s Laren Strouth in 2:12 to advance to the consolation semifinals.

Kinsel got the better of her again in that round, pinning Braden in 53 seconds to drop her to the fifth-place match. Braden finished with a win, pinning Lebanon’s Jenna Blinkiewicz in 3:42 to take fifth.

Bethel-Tate’s Jade Hartness took fifth place in the 145-pound class. Hartness dropped her first two matches to fall to the fifth-place bout. She won that contest via forfeit.

CNE’s Jesse Foebar took third in that same weight class. Foebar won her first match, pinning Fairborn’s Helena Swanson in 1:11. An 8-6 loss to Lebanon’s Lexi Fornshell dropped her to the consolation bracket, where she pinned Hartness in 2:54 to advance to the third-place match.

Foebar pinned Eaton’s Jaelynn Trantanella in 58 seconds to take third place.

Two locals earned trips to state in the 190-pound class.

Bethel-Tate’s Chloe Vining placed third, pinning Batavia’s Kiara Martin in 3:37 the third-place match.