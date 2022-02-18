Eighty-five seconds.

When people in Cincinnati talk about past Super Bowl heartbreaks, I never chime in. I missed the first run by about a decade, the second by roughly five years.

The pain discussed was a foreign concept to me. In my lifetime, Cincinnati playoff runs end long before the championship round, if they ever start at all.

This one didn’t end early, and as such a whole new generation gets to suffer.

I watched the game with some friends in Florence, Kentucky and for most of the evening, things were pretty upbeat. Right around the six-minute mark of the fourth quarter, the realization slowly began to creep across the room.

In three previous playoff wins, Cincinnati’s defense had made the play to end the game. What if they didn’t this time?

The closer Matthew Stafford marched the Rams downfield, the higher the tension in the room got. One stop. One play.

They never got it. You can blame all the officials in the world (and we’ll get to that later) but this time, Cincinnati’s defense didn’t make the play. The Bengals had forced two turnovers in the game. They didn’t force a third. They couldn’t pressure Stafford into making a mistake when they needed him to the most.

You can point to the phantom holding call on Logan Wilson. People can (and do, on the internet) reply with a photo of Tee Higgins ‘adjusting’ Jalen Ramsey’s helmet, another brutal non-call by the officiating crew.

Two wrongs don’t make a right. If it’s a penalty, it’s a penalty. Call it. If it isn’t, don’t call it. It should be that simple.

I’m not expecting officiating crews at any level to be perfect. When humans are involved, human error will follow.

All I ask for is consistency. If something isn’t a foul for the first 58 minutes, maybe don’t call it in the last two.

Based on some of the high school basketball games I’ve seen around here this season, the professionals aren’t the only ones having that problem.

Even without the holding call on the Bengals’ defense, and even if the Rams had been flagged for the entire offensive line jumping on that play, I’m still not sure the Bengals defense would have been able to stop Cooper Kupp. More than likely, Burrow would have had to lead them back downfield anyway, and that would require help from his offensive line.

He didn’t get it.

The bottom line is in the first half, Cincinnati’s offensive line held up long enough for the Bengals to make plays. They still fell behind at the break, but Burrow was only sacked one time.

In the second half, the floodgates opened. Outside of the first 10 minutes, Cincinnati did nothing offensively in the second half thanks in large part to an inability to protect Burrow. The team went 0-for-5 on their last five possessions in the second half, something it hadn’t done all season long.

Pro Football Focus gave Isaiah Prince a 2.4 pass block rating. Out of 100. There’s a decent chance any of the puppies in the Puppy Bowl could have pulled at least a three. The Bengals’ biggest weakness was exposed, and this time Burrow couldn’t overcome it.

The final two plays themselves also came under scrutiny. Why was Samaje Perine on the field at all for the crucial third down?

He’s been the third-down back all season. Taking him out could key the Rams into what the Bengals were going to do. Not tipping your hand is, in general, smart. Running your backup running back straight at Aaron Donald is, in general, not smart.

There’s an image going around online of Ja’Marr Chase winning his battle on the last play. It’s captioned with some form of ‘If only Burrow had more time…’

If Burrow had more time, the Bengals likely wouldn’t have needed Chase to get open on that play. Less pressure earlier in the second half could, in theory, allow the Bengals to turn one of those five drives into points.

The only silver lining to this result, aside from the fact that the Bengals were even in the game at all which is a miracle in its own right, is seeing Andrew Whitworth finally win a ring. He won the NFL’s Walter Peyton Man of the Year award for a reason.

To close out his career with a championship against the team that thought he was finished a few years ago? There’s no better way for him to close this chapter in his life and move on to whatever comes next.

Here in Cincinnati, we’ll never truly move on. Not until we finally win the Lombardi. But time heals all wounds, or so I’ve been told. The start of baseball season is right around the corner, and with all the playoff hype I haven’t really had the chance to check in on the Reds in a while.

This far into the offseason, I’m sure they’ve done a great job retooling the roster and adding pieces to — what?

‘Aligning payroll to our resources?’ A lockout?

Well s**t.