The Milford Exempted Village School District’s project to renovate and turf the field at Charity J. Lucas Stadium got a boost from a Super Bowl-bound source on Wednesday, January 26.

The Cincinnati Bengals and the NFL/LISC Grassroots Program granted $250,000 to the district toward the turf field at the facility. That funding is in addition to $450,000 raised by the Milford Athletic Boosters.

The program is a partnership between the NFL, it’s teams and LISC. Other area schools who have received funding include Clinton-Massie, Harrison, Withrow and LaSalle, among others.

“Ensuring youth have access to participate in football and other activities has always been important to our organization and we are pleased to continue this through our support of Milford and their efforts to create a fun and safe space to serve their community,” said Alex Simons, Bengals Director of Community Engagement. “We look forward to seeing the finished project and the positive impact this field will have on youth for years to come.”

Milford announced plans to renovate Charity Lucas Field in December. The plans call for the installation of a turf field at the soccer facility that would allow it to be used by both lacrosse and football teams in the district.

“We are so grateful for the Bengals support helping make this project a reality for our student-athletes,” says John Spieser, Superintendent of Milford Exempted Village Schools. “Milford has a proud history of athletic excellence, and it is our dream that this turf project will provide a high-performance stage on which our athletes can continue to train and to win. Along with constant support from our Milford Athletic Boosters, this Bengals NFL Grassroots Grant is providing the means for Milford athletes to achieve and succeed for generations to come.”

Milford Athletic Director Aaron Zupka noted the challenges of raising funds for the project during the pandemic.

“We’ve been working on this turf project for over five years and the many fundraising challenges during the pandemic prevented us from getting to the finish line,” Zupka said in a statement. “This grant couldn’t have come at a more perfect time. I’m excited about the additional opportunities we can now provide the Milford Community because of this project through enriching, life changing extracurricular activities for all ages.”

The renovated facility is scheduled to open on August 12 with a Friday Night Futbol kickoff event. Both Milford varsity soccer teams are scheduled to face Colerain starting at 5 p.m.