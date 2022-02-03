Ramona Graham (Waltz) Kirker, 80 years old, of Batavia, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 14, 2022.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years Gary Wilkins Kirker; her three daughters: Kim (Joe) Johnson, Edwina Kirker-Culbert, and Janet (Harry) Snyder; grandchildren: Gary, Ben, Joshua, Harry IV, Reagan, Emma, and Lauren; great-grandchildren: Ryan, Sarah, and Aria; brothers: Charles Waltz and Scott Waltz, and her sister Dora Lee Lands. Ramona dedicated her life to her family and her faith in Jesus Christ.

Visitation for Ramona was held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home (Amelia), on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 12:00 Noon. Interment at Stonelick Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to The Crossing Church, 4359 Bauman Lane, Batavia, Ohio, 45103. www.ecnurre.com.