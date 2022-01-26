Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s convenient mobile mammography vans visit your neighborhood in February

Have concerns about COVID-19 caused you to put off your annual screening mammogram? You’re not alone and experts nationally fear a rise in later stage cancer diagnoses because of the pandemic. It’s important to remember that the earlier the diagnosis, the better the outcome and there are options available for safe cancer screenings.

Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s Mobile Mammography program offers safe and easy screenings from its mobile unit at locations convenient to your home or workplace. There’s no need to sit in a waiting room when you visit the mobile unit, where a skilled, masked technician following CDC guidelines will complete your screening in about 15 minutes.

For eight years, Mercy Health’s mobile mammography program has offered 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis that can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early. Mercy Health’s mobile mammography program was first in the region to offer this technology, adding to the strength of the popular program.

For best coverage, please verify that Mercy Health – Cincinnati and The Jewish Hospital are in-network providers with your insurance carrier. If you are uninsured or underinsured (have high deductibles), we have financial need-based assistance programs available to help you. Call 513-686-3300 for more information.

You can make your appointment by calling 513-686-3300 or 1-855-PINK123 (1-855-746-5123) Walk-ins are available but appointments are preferred, as you may otherwise experience a wait. If your business or organization wants to have Mercy Health mobile mammography visit your site, please call 513-686-3303.

Mercy Health – Cincinnati announces the following mobile mammography screening dates at convenient locations near you in February:

Colerain Township, Kroger/The Little Clinic

3636 Springfield Pike Cincinnati, OH 45251

February 25, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Crestview Hills, Crestview Hills Towne Center

2791 Town Center Blvd., Crestview Hills, KY 41017

February 23, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Evendale, Walgreens

3105 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45241

February 18, 2022, 12:30 p.m.

Finneytown, Kroger

8421 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231

February 17, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Forest Park, Kroger

1212 W Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240

February 7, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Harrison, Kroger/The Little Clinic

10477 Harrison Ave., Harrison, OH 45030

February 21, 2022, 9 a.m.

Loveland, Kroger

6388 Branch Hill Guinea Pike, Loveland, OH 45140

February 8, 2022, 8:30 p.m.

Mt. Orab, Fitzgerald Pharmacy

305 West Main St., Mt. Orab, OH, 45154

February 28, 2022, 9 a.m.

Mt. Orab, Kroger

210 Sterling Run Blvd., Mt. Orab, OH 45154

February 28, 2022, 1:30 p.m.

Oakley, Rookwood Commons

2637 Edmondson Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209]

February 14, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Oakley, Kroger/The Little Clinic

4613 Marburg Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45209

February 14, 2022, 1 p.m.

Over-the-Rhine, Bobbie Sterne Clinic

1525 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45210

February 15, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Price Hill, Price Hill Clinic

2136 W 8th St., Cincinnati, OH 45204

February 15, 2022, 1 p.m.

West Chester, Everybody Fitness

7060 Ridgetop Drive, West Chester OH 45069

February 15, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Western Hills, Dillard’s

6290 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45211

February 17, 2022, 1 p.m.

Talk with your doctor about when you should have a screening mammogram. Screening mammograms are usually a covered benefit with most insurance carriers.

Expert radiologists read all mammograms and because a second look can mean a second chance, we double-check all mammograms with the R2 ImageChecker, a computer-aided detection system that detects 23.4 percent more breast cancer than mammography alone. You and your physician receive a copy of the results.