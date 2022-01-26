Linda Fraley: Running for re-election on the May primary ballot

As we kick off 2022, we find ourselves coming into a year with a number of critical elections that will have important consequences for Clermont County. The last few years have been difficult for our community and for the country. This includes the continued impacts of the pandemic on our families and small businesses, the onset of inflation, and the employment issues that still continue to plague us. With so much noise, it’s important to understand that who we elect to local office matters. We need leaders with a steady hand. Leaders with experience. And leaders dedicated to service above self. As your County Auditor, I have taken the responsibility you placed before me very seriously. I am passionate about Clermont County and serving you – that’s why I am running for reelection in the upcoming May Republican Primary.

Over the past number of years our office has achieved a great deal, including being recognized as one of the most highly awarded Auditor’s office in the state of Ohio for fiscal responsibility. We have assembled an excellent team that is dedicated to working for the people of Clermont County, responsibly managing your tax dollars, and maintaining a culture of transparency and accountability.

But we still have a lot we want to accomplish. I am committed to ensuring quality service for the residents of Clermont County while remaining focused on making the necessary technological advancements to the office. The more we continue to modernize, the more effectively and efficiently we can spend your hard earned tax dollars.

The Auditor’s office may not be glamorous, but it being managed correctly is critical to the future of Clermont County. I am proud of my record as your Auditor, and I’m humbly asking that you continue to place your faith in me by supporting me at the ballot box in this May’s Primary Election.