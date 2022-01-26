Promont Museum offering traditional English teas to the public

Promont Museum is offering traditional English Teas on three upcoming Saturdays. Anyone is welcome to come and enjoy a formal tea with delicious finger foods in a beautiful historic setting. Teas will be served from 12:00pm – 2:30pm and include a docent-led tour of the 1865 mansion.

February 5th, March 12th, and April 9th – all Saturdays – are the next dates available. Spots can be reserved online: milfordhistory.net/promont-events/tea-at-promont/

“We are so excited to be hosting teas for the public again. Promont is one of the few – and I would say the prettiest – spots in town offering a traditional tea,” said Maria Keri, Executive Director of Greater Milford Area Historical Society (GMAHS), which is housed in Promont. The cost for tea is $40/person. Revenue benefits preservation of the historic home.

The teas are recommended for ages ten and over. Formal attire is not required.