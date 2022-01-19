On Saturday, January 8, the sounds of drilling and hammering echoed through the forest at Cincinnati Nature Center’s Rowe Woods. Soon, those sounds were followed by the gentle plink-plink of the first drops of maple sap landing in buckets.

Maple season has officially kicked off.

Throughout January and February, the Nature Center will be filled with all kinds of maple activities to let people taste the sweeter side of winter. There are guided hikes into the sugar bush, where participants can help gather maple sap and then take it to the evaporator to learn how it becomes maple syrup. And for those who would rather “go it alone,” there’s a self-guided maple tour on the Nature Center’s mobile guide.

Those wanting a more in-depth look at making maple syrup can join a program called Tools of the Sugar House, where they’ll get a behind the scenes look at the Nature Center’s maple syrup making set-up—including helping to get the evaporator up and running for the day.

The Nature Center also is taking maple syrup making online this year with a program on January 26 all about how to tap and collect sap and make syrup at home.

Then, on two Saturdays in February (the 19th and 26th), the Nature Center will celebrate all things maple in a big way with the family-friendly Maple Fest. Rowe Woods will come alive with maple-themed games, crafts, and sweet treats. And, thanks to a special partnership with HighGrain Brewing, there will be a maple beer tasting, made with maple syrup collected at the Nature Center.

While we might be entering the coldest months of winter, for the Nature Center, that just means the sweetest time of the year is finally here. Come out and discover the magic of maple!

Learn more about Sweet Maple Days at Cincinnati Nature Center by visiting www.CincyNature.org.