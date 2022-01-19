The New Year often brings change, and such is the case at New Richmond High School and Middle School where students will find a new School Resource Officer.

Effective the week of Jan. 10, 2022, Clermont County Deputy Eric Goldsmith replaces Deputy Keith Schockman as the SRO for New Richmond Schools’ main campus.

“We are looking forward to having Deputy Goldsmith here at our schools interacting with our students, staff, and parents at both our middle and high schools,” Superintendent Tracey Miller said. “He has extensive experience in law enforcement including working with children who have experienced abuse. He will be an asset for our students, staff, and district as a whole.”

Deputy Goldsmith began his career in law enforcement in 1992 as a corrections officer with the

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. In 1995 he joined the Columbus Division of Police as a police officer in the patrol division. He joined the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office in 1997 as a road patrol deputy.

As a deputy for Clermont County, Goldsmith has served on the Special Response Team for over 20 years, the drug unit, the patrol division, as a field training officer, in the motor unit, and investigations unit. His primary assignment over the past eight years has been in investigations of child physical/sexual abuse cases.

Goldsmith is also active in the community having taken roles with numerous community outreach programs including providing Stop the Abuse presentations to all Clermont County high schools and at the Little Fork Family Advocacy Center.

Continuous learning has been an important part of Deputy Goldsmith’s development as a deputy and detective. He is a graduate of the Hamilton County Corrections Academy, Columbus Police Academy, North Central Technical College, and he attended the Ohio State University. He has received ongoing professional development in advanced investigations through participation in various courses including FBI Swat school, advanced DEA Narcotic Investigations, Field Training Officer school, and child abuse investigations. Deputy Goldsmith is also a certified instructor for Protective Mask and ALICE training.