Linda Dollenmeyer: Caring for the birds

My weather app told me it was 13 degrees outside. It looked 13 as I gazed out my window. Gray sky, in fact gray all over. Brrr! I am worried about my birds. I set up my feeders so I can sit at my window and watch. Nothing at first-I can see the squirrels jumping from tree to tree in the back yard, but no birds. Then—here they are. They are really fun to watch. I have wrens, chickadees, cardinals, titmouse’s, juncos, and woodpeckers. It is calming to watch the Doves. They are ground feeders. Always so calm and slow. My Mom liked to feed the birds. I keep a bird book handy in case I have to find out what kind of bird I see.

I never liked squirrels much. They get in my feeders and steal the seeds, but I’m thinking of getting some corn just for them. I don’t remember seeing so many squirrels as I do now. Don’t they get cold? Go hibernate for goodness sake.

The sun is trying to come out and shine for us today. I hope so. The snow was kind of nice but not the wind chill. Most everyone has taken down their Christmas lights. I miss them. It was so nice to drive around and take a peek. Remember the poem “January brings the snow-makes our feet and fingers glow! It sure did!

I hope January finds you well and happy—stay warm!!