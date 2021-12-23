Duke Energy today introduced the Share the Light Fund – a new, integrated program designed to provide increased financial assistance for customers struggling to pay their energy bills.

An evolution of the HeatShare (Ohio) and WinterCare (Kentucky) programs, the Share the Light Fund expands opportunities for giving to increase financial assistance for customers who need it most. And like the HeatShare and WinterCare programs, any customer can help by contributing via the Share the Light Fund option on their monthly bill, with Duke Energy pledging to match up to $100,000 in Ohio and $25,000 in Kentucky in contributions.

“Increasing fuel costs and colder temperatures mean higher energy bills. With many customers still recovering from the negative economic impacts of the pandemic, providing assistance to customers in need is more important than ever,” said Barbara Higgins, senior vice president and chief customer officer. “The Share the Light Fund makes it easier for customers to give and get help.”

Duke Energy works in partnership with agencies to distribute funds to qualifying customers to pay energy bills, deposits and reconnection/connection charges.

Customer contributions

Duke Energy customers who would like to contribute to the Share the Light Fund can do so beginning this Giving Tuesday (Nov. 30, 2021). Customers using paperless billing can make a one-time donation through their account. Customers can include an additional amount in the designated area of their bill and add that amount to their payment or mail in a separate check made payable to the Share the Light Fund.

Customers in need

Customers experiencing financial hardship may qualify for assistance with their energy bills.​ Customers can access financial assistance resources on our website.​