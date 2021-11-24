The University of Cincinnati Clermont College Art Gallery will welcome Urban Sketchers Cincinnati to campus through Dec. 10.

Urban Sketchers, formed in 2007, is an international nonprofit dedicated to fostering a global community of artists who practice on-location drawing. Their mission is to raise the artistic, storytelling and educational value of on-location drawing, connecting people around the world who sketch where they live and travel.

Artists participating in the show: Loni Garfield Becker; Amy Bogard; Tony Bogard; Jeb Brack; Jackie Braden; Marianna Lutes Briner and Robin Ewers; Wes Ledyard; Scott Ledyard; Stan Litz; Astrid Otey Mast; Linda J Price; Vanessa Sorensen; Christina Wald; and Lauren Wells. Exhibit curators are Christina Wald and Loni Garfield Becker.

A reception and open sketching event will be held Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 12-2 p.m. in the art gallery (or outside, weather permitting). Attendees are encouraged to bring their sketch materials and sketch with the artists. The event is open to the public. Masks are required on all UC campuses.

The event will be the first in-person reception for the art gallery since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and represents an exciting return to a longstanding tradition for the college, which has offered visual art exhibits for the public in its spacious 1,000-foot art gallery for more than 20 years.

“The UC Clermont Art Gallery is thrilled to host our first gallery reception event in over a year,” said Nikki Vargas, community arts program director. “We invite the public and our campus community to chat with the artists, enjoy refreshments and sketch with us; all skill levels are welcome. Creating art has multiple therapeutic benefits that can help us deal with emotions, increase self-awareness, and decrease stress and anxiety.”

The UC Clermont Art Gallery located in the Snyder Building on the UC Clermont College campus in Batavia at 4200 Clermont College Drive. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., or by appointment. Learn more at https://ucclermont.edu/about/community/arts/art-gallery.html.

UC Clermont College is located in the center of Clermont County on 91 beautiful wooded acres in Batavia Township. The college is an accredited, open-access institution offering more than 50 programs and degrees. UC Clermont is part of the nationally recognized University of Cincinnati. For more information, call 513-732-5200 or visit www.ucclermont.edu.