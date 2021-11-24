Licensing dogs in Clermont County is now easier, modernized, and more valuable for all pet owners. The Clermont County Auditor is delighted to launch a partnership with DocuPet, a world-leading pet profile, lost pet, and licensing platform. Pet owners will now receive a complimentary 24/7 lost pet service along with colorful and unique designer ID tags linked to a secure online profile when they license their dogs.

Every Clermont County dog license comes equipped with DocuPet’s HomeSafe™ 24/7 lost pet service. Every license tag is assigned a unique code on the back, which is linked directly to that dog’s secure online profile, making it easy for anyone who finds a lost pet to reference the unique code and create a Found Pet Report in seconds. Pet owners may also create Lost Pet Reports as soon as they realize their pet has gone missing. DocuPet’s dedicated dispatch staff is available 24/7 and has been able to reunite thousands of lost pets with their families through this service.

“We are excited to offer our residents the simplicity and added benefits that come with DocuPet,” said Linda L. Fraley, Clermont County Auditor. “We are aligned with DocuPet’s mission in providing safe and happy homes for all pets. In Clermont County, all dogs are required to obtain an official license. Licenses help to ensure public safety and offset the costs of providing dog services to our community, all while reuniting lost dogs with their owners in a timely manner.”

Through the new licensing process, residents have the option to select a standard license tag at no additional charge or may upgrade to one of DocuPet’s designer tag styles for $15. Each DocuPet tag, standard or designer, doubles as a dog’s official license in Clermont County. Furthermore, 20% of every designer tag purchase is donated to Clermont County Animal Shelter, helping to provide crucial funding for local animals in need.

DocuPet is offering a $5 discount for Clermont County residents to celebrate the new partnership. Browse hundreds of tag styles and enter the promo code WELCOME5 at checkout.

All dog licenses expire annually on December 31st in Clermont County. Dogs are required to have a valid license every year. Pet owners can learn more, register, and renew their dog license online at clermontcounty.docupet.com.