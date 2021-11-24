Petty Officer 3rd Class Nick Moore, a native of Batavia, Ohio, will support the U.S. Navy’s new Task Group Greyhound while serving aboard USS Thomas Hudner. The task group was established to ensure warships in the Western Atlantic are continuously ready to accomplish a full range of on-demand missions including missions to counter Russian undersea threats to the homeland.

“Task Group Greyhound is important because it is vital to homeland defense that we train and prepare for any threats,” said Moore.

Undersea security is a major concern in the Atlantic because adversaries are closing the gap in the undersea domain, according to Rear Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic. He joined Rear Adm. Brian Davies, commander, Submarine Group Two and deputy commander, 2nd Fleet, formally introducing Task Group Greyhound at an event held at Naval Station Mayport aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner, Sept. 27.

“Task Group Greyhound provides us a way to increase continuity between training and operating against high-end competitors in a dynamic environment,” McLane said. “These destroyers are now designated under Task Group Greyhound in the western Atlantic on watch 24/7 ready to practice, integrate, and operate at a moment’s notice.”

The Task Group is a reference to the World War II destroyers, or “Greyhounds of the Fleet,” that patrolled the seas in the “Battle of the Atlantic.” The modern version is similar to how readiness is maintained aboard Forward Deployed Naval Forces in Spain.

The first two ships participating will be USS Thomas Hudner and USS Donald Cook. Additional ships will be added as the initiative reaches Final Operational Capability in the summer of 2022.

Serving in the Navy means Moore is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The world is mostly water and to get to the United States the enemy most likely travels in water, so the Navy is the frontline if that situation happens,” said Moore.

As Moore and other sailors continue to train, they prepare for this and other future missions serving in the United States Navy.

“Not everyone gets to serve,” added Moore. “Serving is a great honor and privilege.”