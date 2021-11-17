Fourteen students from the Great Oaks Business Management program at Batavia High School were recently inducted into the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS). They include senior Marissa Moore and juniors Ryan Decker, Shelby Esz, Cy Gibson, Cameron Kendrick, Nathan Kulbe, Luke Maxfield, Brent Mullis, Rachel Noschang, Brandon Royse, Paula Lugo Salgado, Tori South, Cameron Tho, Linnea Winkler and Julia Wolfe. They join 21 current senior members.

Chapter members elected officers for the 2021-2022 school year. They are returning seniors Hannah Wiederhold, president; Austin Hensley, vice president; Ryan Edmisten, secretary; and Alanna Mansour, treasurer.

NTHS recognizes outstanding students in the program, provides scholarship opportunities for members, and establishes relationships between the educational community and business and industry.

Students qualified for membership in the Batavia chapter based on grade point average, commitment to community service, and strength of character. Only students enrolled in the Batavia-Great Oaks Business Management program are eligible.

During the virtual ceremony, the inductees pledged to uphold the values associated with membership. Students also received their membership pins and certificates.

The Business Management program is offered by Great Oaks Career Campuses in partnership with Batavia High School.