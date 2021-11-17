As you may already know, I’m Shane Knisley, the President of Mercy Health – Clermont Hospital. I’m communicating with you monthly to provide updates on the services we have available for you locally and to address important health issues.

The cold and gloomy days are fast approaching, bringing with them the potential for depression and isolation.

Add the that the pressure of the holidays, which understandably, can bring out the best and worst in everyone. While we may anticipate with joy the thought of seeing family and friends from near and far, the holidays, already stressful, have been more so since the pandemic. Maybe you are experiencing financial issues or the loss of a loved one and we’ve all had to adapt to new norms of gathering, sometimes virtually, or by limiting our numbers and following social distancing and mask wearing guidelines.

But it’s possible for you and your family to maintain good mental health during this time. Some helpful tips on how to deal with stress include:

· Getting a good night’s sleep

· Eating healthy and limiting your alcohol intake

· Enjoying some exercise and movement throughout the day

· Carving out time for yourself

· Setting realistic expectations

· Sticking to a budget

· Asking for help when you need it

· Remembering to take a deep breath when you feel that things are getting on top of you

· Trying to think positively

· Reaching out to community connections if you feel alone

· Practicing mindfulness, which is the act of being fully present and aware of where you are and what you’re doing

Even though stress can be overwhelming, there is always something for which you can be thankful, whether that is family, friends, food on the table, your health, job or the love of a pet. And gratitude has mental health benefits. According to research published by Harvard Health, “gratitude is strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness. Gratitude helps people feel more positive emotions, relish good experiences, improve their health, deal with adversity and build strong relationships.”

Studies also show that caring for others – even in simple ways – can also be an antidote for stress. At Clermont Hospital, we have a Blessing Box available 24/7 for those who are less fortunate than others to pick up what they need when they need it. The Blessing Box is located on the far side of our emergency room and contains nonperishable items like boxes of cereal, canned foods, pasta, peanut butter and jelly, fruit cups and personal care and hygiene items. If you have something extra in your home or pantry that could benefit others, I invite you to help us keep the box stocked.

Happy holidays and stay safe.