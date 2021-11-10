As you prepare your holiday plans this December, don’t forget to add a night at Light in the Forest to the list – Cincinnati Nature Center’s second annual holiday lights walk in the woods is an event you won’t want to miss!

New this year – Brave Berlin (the creative team behind Cincinnati’s Lumenocity and BLINK) has curated some artistic installations certain to capture the imaginations of all ages.

“There is an innate curiosity that we are born with that allows our imaginations to run wild,” said Brave Berlin’s Steve McGowan. “In this particular case visitors will experience a series of magical moments as they explore and discover hidden natural mysteries along the forest path.”

According to Steve and Dan Reynolds, both Brave Berlin co-owners, during the creative process the team focused on developing a collection of art installations that would work in harmony with the forest while creating a “breathtakingly beautiful” experience for visitors.

“This is not your typical holiday lights show,” Dan said. “We are beyond excited to produce original works of moving art using the natural environment as our canvas.”

While the light displays certainly are the main attraction, Light in the Forest also will feature live music, shopping, a decorated historic home, and more – all set among the peaceful backdrop of Rowe Woods.

Light in the Forest is scheduled for 5-9 pm Dec. 1 through Jan. 2 (Wednesday through Sunday, except Dec. 24 & 25). Member price is $10 for adults and $5 per child. Nonmember pricing is $12 for adults and $7 per child. Registration required. Reserve your tickets today at www.CincyNature.org!