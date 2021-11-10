Two U.S. Senators want more Department of Veterans Affairs action for female veterans on breast cancer research caused by exposure to toxic burn pits. On October 29, 2021, Senators Amy Klobuchar and Joni Ernst joined together to issue a letter to Departments of Defense and the VA requesting policy changes and more research on breast cancer.

Both Senators want the DoD and the VA to focus their research efforts on the linkage between the female veterans’ exposure to the toxic open burn pits used in Afghanistan and Iraq and breast cancer.

Open air burn pits, normally located near military bases, were used to incinerate jet fuel, medical waste, plastics, obsolete equipment, munitions and other disposable items or supplies. The toxic airborne fumes released by these huge fires have caused veterans to contract cancer, respiratory issues and lung diseases.

The National Institutes of Health has already stated there is growing evidence that supports the concept of breast cancer being caused by toxic environmental factors. According to the NIH, female veterans are estimated to be 40 percent more likely to develop breast cancer than the general female population.

However, there is no published research directly linking toxic burn pit exposure to instances of breast cancer. The Senators’ letter stated, “We must better understand and address the relationship between burn pit exposure and the health needs of our military.”

“But research does support the conclusion that environmental factors contribute to the risk of developing breast cancer,” stated the October 29th, 2021 correspondence, “and we know that active duty servicemembers have a 20 to 40 percent higher risk of developing breast cancer than civilians.”

Between 2000 and 2015, the VA reported that the number of women between the ages of 45 to 64 diagnosed with breast cancer increased by five times. Both Senators wanted to “encourage DoD and the VA to work together to conduct research into the relationship between toxic exposure during deployment and breast cancer in post-9/11 service members and veterans.”

The Congressionally Directed Medical Research at DoD has already reported that a majority of female servicemembers diagnosed with breast cancer are under the age of 40, and recent research found that these women have a higher mortality rate.

The October 29, 2021 correspondence also requested that the VA make breast cancer screenings more accessible to women younger that 40 years old. “We are concerned that women veterans under the age of 40, who are at a much greater risk for developing breast cancer many not be receiving the screenings they need,” Senators Ernst and Klobuchar wrote.

The current VA policy allows women veterans to start yearly screenings for mammograms at the age of 40 at the earliest. Other VA guidance recommends that all women between the ages of 50 years old and 75 years old to undergo a mammogram once every two (2) years.

On June 17, 2021, Senator Jon Boozman introduced the Supporting Expanded Review for Veterans in Combat Environments (SERVICE) Act of 2021. The SERVICE Act, if enacted into law, would provide for mammography screening for veterans who served in locations with toxic exposure.

This legislation would be available to all veterans regardless of their age, symptoms or family history. There are 12 Senate Cosponsors for the SERVICE Act proposed legislation, but unfortunately there are no Senate cosponsors representing the tri-state area.

Another piece of proposed legislation is H.R. 4794, the Making Advances in Mammography and Medical Options for Veterans Act. Proposed by Representative Julia Brownley, this Act strengthens and expands high-quality breast screenings and life-saving cancer care for veterans nationwide.

Rep. Brownley’s proposed legislation (H.R. 4794) has specific wording dealing with paralyzed and disabled veterans. There are seven cosponsors for the MAMMO for Veterans Act but no House cosponsors representing our tri-state area.

My Perspective: Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021 has come and gone. However, for female veterans suffering from breast cancer the pain and agony still goes on. Breast cancer disease is a 365-day occurrence every year to the victims.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has made significant strides in the past in identifying and treating breast cancer. But there is so much more that can be done.

Two federal legislators, Representative Julia Brownly and Senator Jon Boozman, have proposed legislation (H.R. 4794 and S. 2102) in 2021. Now, Senators Klobuchar and Ernst have requested additional analytical research from the VA on the potential linkage between breast cancer and toxic environmental factors.

When I journey to the Disabled American Veterans 2022 Mid-Winter Conference in Washington, D.C. during February of 2022, I will endeavor to urge our Ohio legislators to, not only support, but to cosponsor these vital pending House and Senate bills.

I totally agree with DAV Legislative Director Joy Ilem when she said that early detection of breast cancer is a critical component of their health care.

Research by the VA and passage of these two bills is vital in 2022. This is why the DAV supports breast cancer research and legislation and why I am supporting and fighting for our female veterans on this issue by my actions!

Shirley Ann Plahovinsak is the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Department of Ohio Chaplain and the DAVA Commander of Unit #63 (Clermont County). She has been on the DAV Department of Ohio’s Legislative Team to the DAV Mid-Winter Conference since 2017.