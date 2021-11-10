Milford residents approved a parks levy on the Nov. 2, 2021 ballot, which will go toward building the Five Points Landing Park. Pictured are renderings of what the park would look like. Photos provided.

Despite concerns about having a bond and a levy on the ballot at the same time, Milford residents approved a parks levy and a school bond measure on the Nov. 2 General Election ballot, according to unofficial results.

The 3.0-mills park levy for five years passed with 836 votes, or 51.51 percent to 787, or 48.49 percent.

If that holds through certification, the parks levy would be used to construct the Five Points Landing Park and cost a homeowner with a home appraised at $150,000 an additional $157.50 per year or $13.13 per month.

The park would consist of open entertainment for outdoor concerts, public art, movies, theatre performances, exercising activities, restroom and concession facilities, multiple splash fountains, a farmers market area, a dog park, open air dining areas and several open greenspace areas, along with a large parking lot and side street parking, according to the city.

Council members have talked about the park being the “focal point” of the city and a “destination” spot.

Milford Exempted Village School District also saw success with its bond measure to build a new grades six to eight Middle School and demolish the existing Junior High School building.

The 2.47-mills bond passed 6,429, or 54.10 percent, to 5,455, or 45.90 percent.

The bond for 30 years, totaling $55.9 million, would only be for those two primary purposes and site circulation/traffic flow considerations.

Owners of a home with an appraised value of $100,000 would pay an additional $86.45 in taxes.

Built in 1962, the Junior High School has been the talk of replacement for nearly two decades.

From Board of Education members to John Spieser, superintendent, a mantra heard over and over is that “it’s time” to replace the building.

“They deserve an environment that is designed for 2025,” Spieser previously told The Sun.

The success of the bond came after much researching and Community Advisory Team meetings following the failed 2019 primary bond.

Three items that came of that research and the CAT meetings were that the community wanted state funding, which the District received, to address the middle school only, and to make it a 30-years bond instead of a 37-year bond.

The price tag also went down from $98 to $55.9 million.

In a statement, the District said, “We are so grateful to our voters. The passage of this bond issue means the world to our students, our staff, and to our community at large. The support at the polls today shows us that the community shares our vision of the future for Milford Schools – to replace the aging junior high with a building that provides students and staff modern facilities and flexible spaces to meet learning needs and to prepare our Eagles for an ever-changing competitive world.”

Going forward, the District said it plans to begin working with the Ohio School Facilities Commission on the process for designing and building the new school while providing “ample opportunities for community input and feedback.”

The design process is expected to take a year and a half, with construction possibly beginning in August 2023, with the new building potentially opening in the fall of 2025.