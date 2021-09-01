William Bick Primary Tigers naming contest

Thanks to a generous donation from a school parent and the excellent painting skills of a Bethel-Tate art teacher, the students at William Bick Primary have their first assignment of the 2021-2022 school year.

The assignment is for the preschool, kindergarten, first, and second grade students to come up with a name for the newest school mascot.

Sitting next to the William Bick Primary message board in front of the school, the tiger needs to be given a name. All of the students will have the opportunity to share their ideas with their teacher and classmates. Each classroom will select one name to be voted on in the final round.

The school already has big plans for the tiger to be named later during the year including Spirit Week, the yearbook, and welcoming the students each morning as they arrive on the bus.

Go Tigers!!!