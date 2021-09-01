NR RiverArts festival a success

In case you missed it, the first RiverArts Festival in New Richmond was a fantastic success on Sunday, Aug. 8. Ideas are already being sourced for ways to make this a bigger, better event next year.

There were 21 juried, fine artists around the bandstand in New Richmond. Live performance by Tracey Walker, well-known local singer and songwriter, in the afternoon and at 4 p.m., the RiverTown Stampede took place on the banks of the Ohio river. Monetary awards and ribbons were presented to: Ryan Hill, Best of Show, fine art photography and custom frames; first place to Jen O’Connell for her acrylic landscapes and alcohol ink paintings; second place to Kevin and Karen Houtchens, metal sculpture; third place to Elizabeth Barron, nature and floral photography; and Pam Adams, oil landscape painter, received the People’s Choice Award.

Judging was done by Aly KreativeMindz and Helen Burden. RiverTown Stampede was a competition between the local businesses to run 150’ down the river bank, turn around and come back. To make the event more difficult contestants had to wear an inflatable costume of their choice and obstacles were included to make the race a little more difficult.

After lots of laughter the winner was Northside Chop Shop and the award for the loudest cheering section went to the VFW. Trophies were designed by Ryan Huntsman Ridgley and will be held by the winners until next year’s event.

Funds from entry fees will be used to begin a youth entrepreneurship program in coordination with the New Richmond Schools.

Based on responses from visitors, artists, and stampede participants, we are already thinking ahead to making this an annual event.

Thank you to everyone who participated and to the visitors. We hope you will come back, take a walk along the River and enjoy the restaurants and businesses in New Richmond.