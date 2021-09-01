Golfers flock to 16th Ohio Veterans Home Tournament

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #63 Chaplain William Graybill displays two of the Hole Sponsorship Designated Markers used in the 16th Annual Ohio Veterans Home Golf Tournament held at the Friendly Meadows Golf Course on August 28, 2021. The marker on the left was for DAV Chapter #63, who purchased the Hole sponsorship in September of 2020. The marker on the right was from GozCo Engineering of Chicago, Illinois, who was the furthest Hole sponsorship from the first tee. Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary (DAVA) Unit #63 Commander Shirley Ann Plahovinsak displays one of the prizes and poses with one of the lucky recipients at the 16th Annual OVH Golf Tournament. “Hanna (Hopper) was able to acquire over 50 raffle prizes this year and several of the winners won more than once,” said DAVA Unit Commander Plahovinsak. “I would like to personally thank all the great sponsors who donated all these gifts!”

Golfers arrived in droves to the Friendly Meadows Golf Course as they participated in the 16th Annual Ohio Veterans Home (OVH) Tournament on August 28, 2021. “The weather was great and the players wanted to support the Southern Ohio Veterans Home in this great tournament,” said Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Senior Advisor Raymond Hutchinson and tournament volunteer.

“27 teams, of four teammates each, signed up and participated,” said OVH Volunteer Tournament Coordinator Hopper, “and this was the largest number of teams and participants for any of the Ohio Veterans Home golfing tournaments.”

A majority of the 108 golfers registered were either military veterans or had family members in the military. “Although they represented all the known major branches of the military,” said Volunteer Hutchinson, “I could not find anyone from the Space Command, the newest branch of the military.”

All the funds generated at the golf tournament will be used exclusively by the Ohio Veterans Home Volunteer Committee to enhance the lives of the veterans residing at the Georgetown facility. “Many of the veterans at the Veterans Home are former residents of Clermont, Brown, Highland, Adams and Hamilton Counties,” explained Hutchinson.

“The funds raised will be used for needed programs and projects,” noted Hutchinson, who also serves as the DAV Department of Ohio Hospital Chairman and member of the Home Volunteer Committee. “We account for every penny that is raised by the golf tournament to ensure that the veterans’ projects and programs are supported.”

The OVH Volunteer Committee is composed of veterans who belong to the Disabled American Veterans, the American Legion, the Korean War Veterans Association, the Vietnam Veterans of America, and the Reserve Officers Association. “We try to ensure that are veterans are taken care of with meaningful projects and programs,” said DAV Chapter #63 Adjutant John Plahovinsak, also an OVH Volunteer Committee member.

The Volunteer Committee, prior to the Covid-19 situation, had been meeting on a quarterly basis. The Ohio Veterans Home’s Spaghetti Dinner fund raiser that was previously scheduled in Georgetown was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021.

“I was really surprised at the number of female golfers that participated in the golf tournament,” said DAV Auxiliary Unit #63 Commander Shirley Plahovinsak. “I enjoyed talking with them while I manned the raffle prize booth and they really appreciated all the volunteers that came out to support this golf tournament.”

“One aspect of the fund raising was the selling of sponsorship of the holes on the golf course,” explained Coordinator Hopper. “We were really grateful at the number of individuals and companies that wanted to sponsor the individual holes that we had to have two sponsorships at a few of the holes.”

“DAV Chapter #63 was the first veteran service organization that purchased a hole sponsorship in September of 2020. “We wanted to be the first veterans’ group to start the ball rolling to support and make this 16th Golf Tournament the best ever,” said DAV Chapter #63 Commander Steve Smith.

DAV Chapter #63 Chaplain William Graybill, and one of the Brown County Veterans Service Commissioners dispensing the dinner that all golfers received, stated, “All the players received a great meal and we thanked them for supporting this worthwhile event as we served them.”

Now that the 16th Annual OVH Golf Tournament is over, OVH Volunteer Coordinator Hopper is already hard at work planning for the 17th Annual Ohio Veterans Home Golf Tournament next year.

“Many of the golfers have already marked August 27, 2022, on their calendars and are looking forward to supporting the veterans at the OVH and also playing golf,” concluded Hopper. “We are hoping for 30 teams next year to participate in the 17th Annual Golf Tournament!”