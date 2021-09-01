Lauren Henry graduates from University of the Cumberlands

There are more than 1,500 reasons to celebrate as summer ends and the fall term begins – one for every summer graduate from University of the Cumberlands!

Cumberlands wishes to congratulate Lauren Henry of Cincinnati, OH, on successfully completing their Master of Science in Health and Human Performance. Well done, Patriot!

