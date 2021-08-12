ArtWorks is painting new John Ruthven mural in Milford





Submitted by ArtWorks.

ArtWorks, in partnership with the Judy & John Ruthven Foundation and the City of Milford, is in process of creating a large-scale mural that celebrates the art and legacy of the late master artist John Ruthven, an internationally celebrated master wildlife artist, naturalist, author, lecturer, and philanthropist fondly known as “20th Century Audubon.” Under the direction of the ArtWorks’ mural team, small groups of community members have been invited to paint on the mural this week.

Artists Jim Effler, Maria Fernandez, Claudia Giuffre (who is a Milford resident) and Jack Thayer are leading the team of ten youth apprentices to create the mural, which will feature eight of Ruthven’s iconic bird paintings. This 2,500 square foot mural is the first one for ArtWorks in Historic Milford. The mural team began work in June and is expected to complete the mural by the end of August. The mural team will lead the small groups during their painting time.