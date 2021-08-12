‘Beautify Bick’ project at Bethel-Tate

Submitted by Meg Krsacok with Bethel-Tate Schools.

The Beautify Bick project took place on Saturday, July 3, at William Bick Primary in the Bethel-Tate School District. Under the direction of parent Jennifer Dick and support from the district PTO, several volunteers gathered together to improve the landscaping around the school’s main entrance. There were parents and multiple Bethel-Tate students who volunteered several hours digging, planting, mulching, and watering. A variety of grasses and plants were donated and purchased by local families to beautify the William Bick Primary grounds in preparation for the upcoming school year.