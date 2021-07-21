Have concerns about COVID-19 caused you to put off your annual screening mammogram? You’re not alone and experts nationally fear a rise in later stage cancer diagnoses as a result of the pandemic. It’s important to remember that the earlier the diagnosis, the better the outcome and there are options available for safe cancer screenings.

Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s Mobile Mammography program offers safe and easy screenings from its mobile unit at locations convenient to your home or workplace. There’s no need to sit in a waiting room when you visit the mobile unit, where a skilled, masked technician following CDC guidelines will complete your screening in about 15 minutes.

For eight years, Mercy Health’s mobile mammography program has offered 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis that can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early. Mercy Health’s mobile mammography program was first in the region to offer this technology, adding to the strength of the popular program.

For best coverage, please verify that Mercy Health – Cincinnati and The Jewish Hospital are in-network providers with your insurance carrier. If you are uninsured or underinsured (have high deductibles), we have financial need-based assistance programs available to help you. Call 513-686-3300 for more information.

You can make your appointment by calling 513-686-3300 or 1-855-PINK123 (1-855-746-5123) Walk-ins are available but appointments are preferred, as you may otherwise experience a wait. If your business or organization wants to have Mercy Health mobile mammography visit your site, please call 513-686-3303.

Mercy Health – Cincinnati announces the following mobile mammography screening dates at convenient locations near you in August:

Anderson Township, Kroger/The Little Clinic

7580 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45255

August 9, 2021, 8:30 a.m.

Colerain Township, Kroger/The Little Clinic

3636 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45251

August 19, 2021, 8:30 a.m.

Crestview Hills, Crestview Hills Town Center

2791 Town Center Blvd., Crestview Hills, KY 41017

August 18, 2021, 1 p.m.

Evendale, Walgreens

3105 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45241

August 17, 2021, 8 a.m.

Fairfield, Kroger/The Little Clinic

560 Wessel Drive, Fairfield, OH 45014

August 12, 2021, 8:30 AM

Finneytown, Kroger

8421 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231

August 17, 2021, 8:30 a.m.

Forest Park, Kroger

1212 W. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240

August 20, 2021, 8:30 a.m.

Franklin, WCCS Health Fair

333 Conover Drive. Franklin, OH 45005

August 14, 2021, 10 a.m.

Georgetown, Mercy Health – Georgetown Family Medicine

4881 State Route 125, Georgetown, OH 45121

August 27, 2021, 9:15 a.m.

Harrison, Kroger/The Little Clinic

10477 Harrison Ave., Harrison, OH 45030

August 30, 2021, 9 a.m.

Liberty Township, Kroger/The Little Clinic

7300 Yankee Road, Middletown, OH 45044

August 2, 2021, 8:30 a.m.

Lincoln Heights, Lincoln Heights Clinic

1401 Steffen Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45215

August 30, 2021, 1 p.m.

Madisonville, Cann Clinic

5818 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45215

August 13, 2021, 8 a.m.

Mason, Deerfield Town Center

5503 Deerfield Blvd., Mason, OH 45040

August 26, 2021, 1 p.m.

Mason, Kroger

5100 Terra Firma, Mason, OH 45040

August 5, 2021, 8:30 a.m.

Milford, Kroger

1093 State Route 98, Milford, OH 45150

August 31, 2021, 8:30 a.m.

Montgomery, Shops at Harper’s Point

11304 Montgomery Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45249

August 5, 2021, 1 p.m.

Mt. Healthy, Mt. Healthy Clinic

1411 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231

August 30, 2021, 8:30 a.m.

Northside, Northside Clinic

3917 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223

August 13, 2021, 1 p.m.

Oakley, Kroger/The Little Clinic

4613 Marburg Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45209

August 11, 2021, 8 a.m.

Oakley, Rookwood Commons

2637 Edmondson Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209

August 23, 2021, 8:00 a.m.

Price Hill, Price Hill Clinic

2136 W. 8th St., Cincinnati, OH 45204

August 4, 2021, 1 p.m.

West Chester, Everybody Fitness (Formerly Fitworks)

7060 Ridgetop Drive, West Chester, OH 45069

August 6, 2021, 8:30 a.m.

Talk with your doctor about when you should have a screening mammogram. Screening mammograms are usually a covered benefit with most insurance carriers.

Expert radiologists read all mammograms and because a second look can mean a second chance, we double-check all mammograms with the R2 ImageChecker, a computer-aided detection system that detects 23.4 percent more breast cancer than mammography alone. You and your physician receive a copy of the results.