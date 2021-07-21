Have concerns about COVID-19 caused you to put off your annual screening mammogram? You’re not alone and experts nationally fear a rise in later stage cancer diagnoses as a result of the pandemic. It’s important to remember that the earlier the diagnosis, the better the outcome and there are options available for safe cancer screenings.
Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s Mobile Mammography program offers safe and easy screenings from its mobile unit at locations convenient to your home or workplace. There’s no need to sit in a waiting room when you visit the mobile unit, where a skilled, masked technician following CDC guidelines will complete your screening in about 15 minutes.
For eight years, Mercy Health’s mobile mammography program has offered 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis that can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early. Mercy Health’s mobile mammography program was first in the region to offer this technology, adding to the strength of the popular program.
For best coverage, please verify that Mercy Health – Cincinnati and The Jewish Hospital are in-network providers with your insurance carrier. If you are uninsured or underinsured (have high deductibles), we have financial need-based assistance programs available to help you. Call 513-686-3300 for more information.
You can make your appointment by calling 513-686-3300 or 1-855-PINK123 (1-855-746-5123) Walk-ins are available but appointments are preferred, as you may otherwise experience a wait. If your business or organization wants to have Mercy Health mobile mammography visit your site, please call 513-686-3303.
Mercy Health – Cincinnati announces the following mobile mammography screening dates at convenient locations near you in August:
Anderson Township, Kroger/The Little Clinic
7580 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45255
August 9, 2021, 8:30 a.m.
Colerain Township, Kroger/The Little Clinic
3636 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45251
August 19, 2021, 8:30 a.m.
Crestview Hills, Crestview Hills Town Center
2791 Town Center Blvd., Crestview Hills, KY 41017
August 18, 2021, 1 p.m.
Evendale, Walgreens
3105 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45241
August 17, 2021, 8 a.m.
Fairfield, Kroger/The Little Clinic
560 Wessel Drive, Fairfield, OH 45014
August 12, 2021, 8:30 AM
Finneytown, Kroger
8421 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231
August 17, 2021, 8:30 a.m.
Forest Park, Kroger
1212 W. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240
August 20, 2021, 8:30 a.m.
Franklin, WCCS Health Fair
333 Conover Drive. Franklin, OH 45005
August 14, 2021, 10 a.m.
Georgetown, Mercy Health – Georgetown Family Medicine
4881 State Route 125, Georgetown, OH 45121
August 27, 2021, 9:15 a.m.
Harrison, Kroger/The Little Clinic
10477 Harrison Ave., Harrison, OH 45030
August 30, 2021, 9 a.m.
Liberty Township, Kroger/The Little Clinic
7300 Yankee Road, Middletown, OH 45044
August 2, 2021, 8:30 a.m.
Lincoln Heights, Lincoln Heights Clinic
1401 Steffen Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45215
August 30, 2021, 1 p.m.
Madisonville, Cann Clinic
5818 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45215
August 13, 2021, 8 a.m.
Mason, Deerfield Town Center
5503 Deerfield Blvd., Mason, OH 45040
August 26, 2021, 1 p.m.
Mason, Kroger
5100 Terra Firma, Mason, OH 45040
August 5, 2021, 8:30 a.m.
Milford, Kroger
1093 State Route 98, Milford, OH 45150
August 31, 2021, 8:30 a.m.
Montgomery, Shops at Harper’s Point
11304 Montgomery Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45249
August 5, 2021, 1 p.m.
Mt. Healthy, Mt. Healthy Clinic
1411 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231
August 30, 2021, 8:30 a.m.
Northside, Northside Clinic
3917 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223
August 13, 2021, 1 p.m.
Oakley, Kroger/The Little Clinic
4613 Marburg Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45209
August 11, 2021, 8 a.m.
Oakley, Rookwood Commons
2637 Edmondson Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209
August 23, 2021, 8:00 a.m.
Price Hill, Price Hill Clinic
2136 W. 8th St., Cincinnati, OH 45204
August 4, 2021, 1 p.m.
West Chester, Everybody Fitness (Formerly Fitworks)
7060 Ridgetop Drive, West Chester, OH 45069
August 6, 2021, 8:30 a.m.
Talk with your doctor about when you should have a screening mammogram. Screening mammograms are usually a covered benefit with most insurance carriers.
Expert radiologists read all mammograms and because a second look can mean a second chance, we double-check all mammograms with the R2 ImageChecker, a computer-aided detection system that detects 23.4 percent more breast cancer than mammography alone. You and your physician receive a copy of the results.