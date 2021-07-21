Howdy folks—Last Wednesday the Empower Youth had a meal at the Burke Park and I got some of the dates for some more. One of the Wednesdays in July, the Bethel Business Association will be furnishing the food and it will be hot dogs. On July 14, the Community Savings Bank will furnish the food starting at 6 PM in the evening. The executive director, Mrs. Conley, passed away and her husband Scott has taken over to keep the place going and they are doing a wonderful job. They have hosted free summer picnics in the park with free entertainment and food for over 20,000 meals since 2015. They also send kids to camp and college visits. Empower Youth has become a safety net for families in need, currently serving over 900 meal packs for students. That is 3,600 in a month. How can you help? You can assist with packing food bags, delivering food packs to schools, or work at the ranch along State Route 125. To get connected with the Empower Youth, call them at 513-278-3068. The Lions Club has helped stuff the bags for different schools and that was a fine evening for all of us to do this. I think these bags were for Fayetteville School. There is always something going on here in Bethel besides the heavy traffic. The Shepherd’s Place will hold there summer craft and vendor show on July 17 from 9 AM till 3 PM. Robin does a super job taking care of the place so stop and look over all the good items to buy. You can meet the folks that help her take care of the Shepherd’s Place.

I had the pleasure of sharing the noon meal with Paula, her Sister and her friend. It’s always great to have a meal with Paula. Like me, she doesn’t have a car so her sister and her boyfriend furnished a ride for her. I have seen a lot of folks walking for their health. I wish I could walk but I can’t.

I talked to Cedar Lake and they are catching some big catfish. Some are in the 30 and 40 pound range. Now Sherry’s Lake is having a fish tournament this Saturday evening and the Boars Head Bait Shop in Afton has plenty of bait and the fishermen are sure getting lots of minnows.

I talked to Grants Greenhouse on State Route 131 and the lady said they were sending between 45 and 50 boxes of tomatoes every day to market and 15 boxes of cucumbers to market. I talked to Jarmans Greenhouse over in Felicity and the young lady said when they get ripe tomatoes they eat some of them. There is nothing as good as a fresh ripe “mater”. Danny said Jason, his son, has finished combining wheat and bailing straw. He said the wheat average was a little below 60 bushel per acre. The honeybees seem to be doing well. The Grants Farm has been busy selling the bottom boards and different parts of the hive. I have heard of several folks catching the swarms. That was always something I liked to do. When I would get a swarm I always talked to them and that seemed to help keep them calm. I have gotten honeybee swarms in the most odd places. Ruth Ann would stay back and not get in the way.

God bless all …

More later …