Fischer Homes has just completed its highly anticipated Twelve Oaks community clubhouse located on the eastern Cincinnati farm originally owned by the Fischer family. The Grand Opening for the new clubhouse took place on Saturday, July 17, at Twelve Oaks.

Twelve Oaks is a 22-acre Signature Community that will feature homes from the builder’s Paired Patio Home and Gallery II Condominiums Collections. Buyers can choose from condominium designs priced starting from the low $200,000’s and Paired Patio homes that start in the $240,000’s. Twelve Oaks is conveniently located off I-275, just 20 minutes east of downtown Cincinnati. The community is in the West Clermont Local School District, with students attending West Clermont Middle School and West Clermont High School.

“Twelve Oaks is a fantastic opportunity for homebuyers to find a brand new home at an affordable price and in a great location,” Brian Johnson, Division Manager at Fischer Homes, said. “This community features something for everyone, whether you are a first-time homebuyer or looking to downsize.”

Fischer Homes, Cincinnati’s top home builder, be unveiling the clubhouse in Twelve Oaks, which features a fitness center, recreation area, outdoor living space, and lush garden. Conveniently located near this community are golf courses, parks, and an abundance of shopping and dining. In addition to community amenities, Twelve Oaks allows owners to enjoy low-maintenance living, providing lawn care and snow removal.

The Twelve Oaks clubhouse is located at 4250 Family Farm Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45245.

Fischer Homes has over 30 communities in the Greater Cincinnati area with new homes ranging in price from $170s to $1 million.

For more information about new homes in Twelve Oaks or the Grand Opening event, please call or text (513) 657-4888 or visit https://www.fischerhomes.com