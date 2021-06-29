NR library hosts “Meet the Editor” event to highlight Daniel Parker, abolitionist and educator

History enthusiasts take note – all are invited to attend an upcoming event at the Clermont County Public Library New Richmond Branch that focuses on the life of Daniel Parker, abolitionist and educator.

On July 13, the New Richmond Branch will host a “Meet the Editor” event with David Torbett, an associate professor of religion and history at Marietta College.

Torbett has edited and recently published Parker’s autobiography.

The book is titled, “The Autobiography of Daniel Parker, Frontier Universalist.”

Dr. Brian Hackett and the Northern Kentucky University Parker Academy project team worked with Torbett and provided much primary source information for his research.

In the memoir, Parker writes on the details of everyday life and the extraordinary historical events he witnessed west of the Appalachian Mountains between 1790 and 1840.

Along with his wife and son, Parker founded Clermont Academy, a racially integrated, coeducational secondary school and the first of its kind in Ohio, reads the event flyer.

New Richmond Administrator and Historic New Richmond member Greg Roberts said that anyone interested in American, Ohio and local history would do well to consider attending this presentation.

“More and more scholars are discovering the significance and importance of local figures to major movements in American history,” Roberts said in an email.