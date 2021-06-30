Ohio Primetime helping spotlight local stars

Stories about about the difficulties in recruiting over the last year. Limited attendance coupled with the outright cancellation of some seasons made it difficult for students to showcase their talents in several different sports.

For athletes in more rural areas that already have difficulties getting coverage or exposure, that issue was magnified.Clarence Klopfstein and Ohio Primetime Basketball hopes to help with that.

Klopfstein started Ohio Primetime last year hoping to aid the class of 2023 as they move into the upper levels of their high school career. He does so with a simple philosophy.

“Players first, team second and the organization third,” Klopfstein said. “When you look at social media, you see the players first, you see the kids’ success and you see the team success. The organization, the nuts and bolts, comes third.”

Ohio Primetime is designed to allow kids to compete at a high level without the higher costs usually associated with these type of teams.

“I want to provide a reasonable cost option for kids out on this side of town,” Klopfstein said. “The rural kids, give them a place to be marketed.”

The current squad consists of nine players: Seven from the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference, one from the Southern Hills Athletic Conference and one from the Eastern Cincinnati Conference. Five of the nine are from Clermont County and two of the remaining four are Brown County residents. The team also has players from Clinton and Highland Counties.

In addition to their on-court talent, the coachability and attitude of the players is off the charts.

“That’s a great thing about this team,” Klopfstein said. “I was able to pick kids that were all in from the start. They were all super coachable right from the beginning. We all have the same goals.”

Klopfstein is also big on multi-sport athletes, which can be found up and down the team’s roster.

“A lot of coaches give lip service to that stuff,” Klofpstein said. “Across the board, my guys are killing it in multiple sports.”

Georgetown’s Carson Miles is one of the two Brown County athletes on the team.

“He was second-team all-SBAAC as a freshman,” Klopfstein said. “Last year, as a sophomore, he was first team. He does the same thing in soccer, he was first-team as a freshman and first-team as a sophomore. He’s just an all-around gifted athlete.”

Western Brown’s Drew Novak made a name for himself on the gridiron and on the hardwood last year. He’s poised to break the football program’s career passing record at some point in 2021.

“He’s quite gifted,” Klopfstein said. “If he focused on either sport, he could get a scholarship. He makes things look easy for his size because he grew up a point guard.”

West Clermont’s J.J. Stahl is the team’s lone ECC representative.

“He got into the varsity reps as a sophomore last year,” Klopfstein said. “He’s going to have to really pull his weight as a junior. He can shoot lights out, we did some shooting drills at our practice and out of 50 shots I want to say he was 75 percent from beyond the arc.”

East Clinton’s Dakota Collum was a first-team all-league performer as a sophomore last season, one of four SBAAC National Division first-team athletes on Ohio Primetime.

“He has one of the prettiest shots that I’ve ever seen,” Klopfstein said. “Pure fundamentals. Great competitor, super respectful young man. He played baseball this year as well.”

CNE’s C.J. Boothby saw time at the varsity level last year, and Klopfstein expects him to explode on the scene later this year.

“He’s the hidden gem,” Klopfstein said. “He’s the one people won’t see coming this year. Super athletic, probably one of the more athletic kids we’ve seen out there. He does the 110-meter hurdles and made it to regionals as a sophomore.”

Whiteoak’s Logan Bieler hasn’t made an impact at the varsity level yet, but Klopfstein thinks he can contribute to the Wildcats this winter.

“We’re hoping he breaks into the varsity rotation this year,” Klopfstein said. “One of the more competitive kids on the team, has no quit in him. Great teammate, really good at building up his teammates during the game, not letting the heat of the moment get him frustrated.”

Two of the nine players are from Bethel-Tate. Austin and Blake Brookenthal both saw varsity action for the Tigers this past season, though Austin was limited at times due to quarantines.

“He missed probably half a season due to COVID,” Klopfstein said. “Every time we turned around he was put under quarantine. He’s probably the most consistent player, a 10-point, 10-rebound kid all the time. He’s not going to drop 40 on you, but he’ll drop 20 and 10 over and over again.”

Blake Brookenthal doesn’t quite have the varsity experience as Austin.

“Blake has only been playing basketball for three years,” Klopfstein said. “Super athletic, just has to learn the game. I’m afraid I’ve created a little bit of a problem over there in Bethel, two 6-foot-4, 6-foot-5 kids that are going to be hard to deal with.”

Collin Klopfstein, Clarence’s son, rounds out the roster. Like several of his teammates, he was a first-team all-league performer this past season after seeing limited action as a freshman.

“They had six, seven seniors that year, so he didn’t get a whole lot of exposure,” Clarence Klopfstein said.

Collin Klopfstein finished the season as Williamsburg’s leading scorer at 13.1 points per game. He also grabbed 5.6 rebounds per contest.

He and the rest of the Ohio Primetime team are slated to travel to a pair of events in July. Beyond that, Clarence Klopfstein hopes to expand the organization while keeping the focus on the athletes themselves.

“I’m trying to find the right group of coaches, a couple players,” Klopfstein said. “We’re not going to grow big. The idea is to focus on what our niche is, what we do and find out what we can do for the athletes.”