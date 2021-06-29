Crimes alleged: Minor assaulted, deputy injured, and the disappeared Kit Kat

Felicity man charged with rape

A Felicity man was charged with rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor.

Rusty Perkins, 29, was charged with three felony counts of gross sexual imposition and one felony count of rape.

The first gross sexual imposition charged is alleged to have occurred on June 13, two days before Perkins’ 29th birthday. The rest of the charges allege June 16 as the incident date.

Police were called to a residence on Mirwood Lane in Batavia for a reported sex offense, Detective Ken Mullis, with the Union Township Police Department, said in the complaint filed with Clermont County Municipal Court.

The victim in question is a 12-year-old girl. Mullis said she was taken to Cincinnati Children’s’s Hospital for a sexual assault nurse examiner examination, which is used to collect evidence after a sexual assault and to provide care to the person assaulted.

Another female, 17-years-old, also told police a similar offense involving Perkins happened to her a few days prior.

When police interviewed Perkins, he allegedly said he was intoxicated and may have touched the 12-year-old victim’s leg, but denied any sexual contact.

Mullis said Perkins initially fled from the scene prior to police arriving and when located, requested the police to shoot him.

Judge Richard Ferenc set bond at $50,000, with the next hearing scheduled for July 8 at 8:30 a.m.

Milford man allegedly shakes baby

A Milford man was charged with allegedly shaking and choking his two-month-old son.

Thomas Bradford, 26, was charged with felonious assault and two counts of endangering children for the alleged June 13 incident.

Children’s Hospital notified police on that date that a two-month-old was brought in with “inconsistent injuries,” according to the complaint filed with Municipal Court.

When detectives interviewed Bradford, he allegedly admitted to “dropping, shaking and choking” the two-month-old at his residence in Milford.

Police said Bradford caused “severe head and pelvic injuries to the child.”

A $100,000 surety bond was set and posted by Bradford.

The next hearing is set for July 8 at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Anthony Brock.

Amelia man allegedly injures deputy’s knee

An Amelia man was charged with resisting arrest and assault after kicking an officer.

Jeremiah Miles, 44, was charged with one felony count of assault and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

At the end of May, police attempted to serve a warrant on a home on Ohio Pike, according to Deputy Tim Goins in his complaint filed with Municipal Court.

The warrant was for driving under suspension earlier this year and a bench warrant was issued for failure to appear.

On the way to the scene, police were told Miles was hiding under the trailer, which prompted the response of the canine unit.

“Once all units were on scene, we made several announcements for Mr. Miles to come out,” Goins said.

While other deputies searched the home after the homeowner signed a consent to search form, another deputy, Ryan Earley, was shouting for Miles to show his hands and to stop resisting.

Miles wasn’t under the trailer and instead, was under a chair inside the back bedroom.

When Earley went to remove the chair, Miles allegedly kicked him in the knee.

Goins said Earley’s knee was injured from the kick.

“Deputy Earley stated he was able to get on top of Mr. Miles to put his hands behind his back when he noticed Mr. Miles left hand was in a fist with an unknown shiny object inside of it,” Goins said.

After giving several orders to drop the item, Earley told Goins he punched Miles three times to “disorient him and to prevent any more aggressive actions.”

Ferenc set bond at $5,000, with the next court hearing scheduled for July 8 at 8:30 a.m.

Williamsburg man allegedly steals items from a construction site

A Williamsburg man is accused of stealing $1,385 worth of equipment from a construction site, including a Kit Kat.

Johnathan Vaughn, 37, was charged with a felony count of grand theft, two felony counts of vandalism, one felony count of breaking and entering, three felony counts of theft and two misdemeanor counts of misuse of credit cards.

The alleged incident happened on June 13 at 3002 Afton Road in Williamsburg, according to the initial complaint filed by Detective Sean Schubert in Municipal Court.

He said the victim reported an unknown subject had entered into his construction site trailer and took numerous items, including laptop computers, electronics, Motorola radios, charging banks, iPads, cordless tools and a Kit Kat.

The victim was able to ping one of the iPad’s to a residence on S. 4th Street in the village. Stolen items from the construction site were found at the residence in the basement, bedrooms and in the backyard.

An iPad, computer monitor, two computer keyboards, a Bose speaker, a Google speaker and a Dell docking station were all found under the bed of Kyle Riley.

While Riley admitted to deputies to eating the Kit Kat, he denied taking items from the construction site, although he couldn’t explain why the stolen items were under his bed.

Estimated costs of the items were $1,385, although the price of the Kit Kat was not listed.

Riley, 30, was charged in Municipal Court with one felony count of receiving stolen property. The case has been dismissed for Common Pleas; he’s yet to be formally indicted by the grand jury.

After speaking to Riley, Schubert spoke to Vaughn, who allegedly admitted to going into an unlocked door at the construction site and taking items inside.

Judge Victor Haddad set Vaughn’s bond at $20,000, with the next hearing scheduled for July 6 at 8:30 a.m.