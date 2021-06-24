The recent growth and success of New Richmond is exciting. Our work ethic, productivity, and new investment are resulting in economic expansion.

Prosperity has made it challenging to find employees for our local economy. The NROBA (New Richmond Ohio Business Association) is teaming up with the Rivertown Post to sponsor our first job fair June 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the New Richmond Public Library branch located at 103 River Valley Boulevard.

If you are looking for employment opportunities, come to the New Richmond Public Library on June 24, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. New Richmond business owners will be there to interview prospective new employees.

Need help putting together a resume, contact Rivertown Post located in the Rivertown IGA on US 52.

Come work with us and be a part of the growth that is taking place in “The New” New Richmond.

NROBA, David Vornholt, Mindy Horgan, Melanie Sauter, Carol Katterson Www.NROBA.org.