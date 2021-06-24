Angelo Santoro’s Evergreen Center for Nature, Arts, and Music will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Batavia Armory Town Hall.

Titled “An Undefeated Life,” the Concert will be a memorial to the late Paul John Stanbery, who died earlier this year of cancer.

The concert is free and open to the public. Featured musicians are:

Hayley Maloney, soprano

Douglas Jones, French horn

Chris Ryan, guitar

Ian Axness, piano

Angelo Santoro, clarinet

Mr. Santoro established the Evergreen Center for Nature, Arts, and Music to nurture creativity and to cultivate the appreciation of nature. Located on Old State Route 74 in the former office of Santoro Engineering, the site is dedicated to education in the arts and sciences, while retaining its natural beauty.

Mr. Santoro and Mr. Stanbery collaborated in music for many years. Mr. Santoro founded the Clermont Philharmonic Orchestra in 1997, and Mr. Stanbery was the original conductor and music director. As associate conductor for the Cincinnati May Festival, Mr. Stanbery collaborated with such noted conductors as Robert Shaw, Jesus Lopez-Cobos, James Conlon, Robert Porco, Eric Kunzel, Ivan Fischer, Kenneth Jean, and Keith Lockhart for performances in Carnegie Hall, Cincinnati’s Music Hall and the Riverbend Music Center. Mr. Stanbery served as chorus master for Telarc recordings of the Cincinnati Pops (The Hunt for Red October) and Cincinnati Symphony (Manuel de Falla’s La Vida Breve).

Paul Stanbery led members of Hamilton, Ohio’s, Butler Philharmonic Chorus in Carnegie Hall in a special performance of his own “Music for Mass” in 2018. He was music director of the Butler Philharmonic and of the Ohio Mozart Festival, and he had been associate conductor of the Lima Symphony in Ohio. Mr. Stanbery directed the Great Miami Youth Symphony Orchestra, now the Butler Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, for more than 20 years.