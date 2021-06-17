Howdy folks—It is raining so I had some food here to eat and didn’t need to go out. The folks that deliver the Enquirer don’t know where I live so I go up to the gas station on the corner to get a paper. I went up to get one and to my surprise a man told the lady I am paying for his paper. I have no idea who this feller was but I think him very much.

Tony brought me a nice tomato plant a couple days ago and with all the rain I haven’t needed to water it. It has some nice sized tomatoes on it already. It will be exciting to pull a ripe tomato off the plant. The neighbor lady and I will enjoy some of the ripe ones when they are ready to pull as well as my daughter Deb. Well, the rain let up so I took a little ride and it looks like more rain coming so I headed back to the apartment. There was a feller calling my name that lives across the road here and his little girl came out and the little girl gave me a paper she made wishing me a happy birthday. That was wonderful. The little girl is about eight years old or close to that.

I met Derry for lunch at Frischs on Thursday. It is always good to be with him. Then on Friday I met for lunch with Ruth Ann’s second cousin who I used to mow grass for many years on their farm and yards. She said she saw a great blue heron on the pond. That was exciting. In meeting younger folks they asked me if I knew their grandparents that played cards with Ruth Ann and me. One lady asked me if I knew her grandparents and I said yes, they used to come to the Grange and play cards. Her grandson was setting out flowers in the neighbor’s yard. I was roaming around and saw a lady eating a watermelon. It made me think about my dad planting corn with a two-row planter pulled by horses. He would put watermelon seeds in the fertilizer boxes and when we were cutting corn and shocked it to shred, my brother and me would see a watermelon. We would take off running and dad would holler and tell us to get back and cut corn until we get up to it. It sure was good.

I talked to Sherry’s Lake and they are having a fishing contest for children after Sunday school on June 27. It will be free for the kids. On Friday they caught a 35 pound catfish. Sherry said they are getting ready to stock another load of catfish. This will make two loads of fish and the fishing is very good. Cedar Lake told me they have been catching some very big fish. They caught a 55-pound shovel head and a 40-pound blue catfish. They are catching plenty of catfish. They are closed on Wednesday so they can mow the grass and clean up around the lakes. The fishing is good with small channel catfish. This hot weather doesn’t bother the fishing.

The Boars Head Bait Shop in Afton is selling plenty of minnows and nightcrawlers and other kinds of bait. The fishermen are catching plenty of crappie. Mike’s daughter is getting married in a few days. They will be getting married at the place near Grant Lake. I have read about that place.

Last Saturday I invited a couple from my church to come and have lunch with me. The church brought us three meals, so Gary, Diane and I enjoyed sharing a meal. I have been taking different folks to Frischs for lunch including four ministers so far from different churches. I enjoy spending time and talking with them. Bill Sweeney has a lot of fresh garden items in his stand that is a little above Bethel on State Route 125.

God bless all …

More later …