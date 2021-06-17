I need to describe the barn at my Cousin Walts’ farm. Where once had stood a very large frame barn until the late 30 has now stood a barn structured out of concrete, block, and steel beams and a flat ruff. His grandfather was robbed and the crooks burnt the frame barn down. Walts’ grandfather being a contractor who built many of the rustic buildings in Cincinnati also constructed many factories. Therefore, after this burning of his barn was done and after he was paid by his insurance did he draw the plans as to his idea of a barn. He also at that time was entertaining raising turkeys.

The barn he designed was over forty foot long and thirty feet wide. He added an attached garage that was twenty-five foot in width and more than thirty in length. The barn was built with all poured concrete floors and concrete block walls. The main part of the barn was built to a height of forty foot and was two stories high. It was roofed with a pitched tar flat roof. Seldom do you see a barn with a flat roof but I have yet to see a barn built to be two stories in height. Since my dad and then I farmed there, it added a conversation piece to when we hired help to hang tobacco in it. I think that since we could only hang tobacco two rails deep and only one rail downstairs and the second one upstairs.

The entire scene was to put it as unique. This building is still standing strong and will defeat all of the elements that attack it. That barn that so proudly has the farms name painted on the front on the second story tells you here is GREEN ACRES. Much of what Walt and I did over our years farming took place in that building to be sure. To be honest a lot of what we did that was not approved of by parents of ours also took placed in there also. To explain a little more to access the second floor there was a set of stairs that were more on the commercial size and at the top of those steps there was a ladder against the wall that let you climb up to a hatch that would open onto the roof.

It seemed that every summer Walts’ dad Tom had to paint the roof with tar pitch and to do this of course you had to get up on the roof. I think Tom made a mistake in letting us to also come up on the roof with him. From there standing on a thirty by forty roof that was forty foot in the air and the barn set on an elevated place also a person had a view that was breath taking. To have been raised in a period where views like this were seldom offered occurred. Living out on Fruit Ridge Road at that time it was a sight just when you looked around. So when a chance like this came around I got to witness the view out and over the neighborhood where I was living. I felt I was taking in an aerial view like the one I had not ever seen before.

We did not just see over the field to the next field but over our farms to the next farms or even in a few cases beyond even that. Here is where Walt and I took things into our own hands. When his dad was at work, which was in Cincinnati, and my dad was not around, we invited ourselves up and onto the roof and look out over creation. There was something about the view that drew us to it. Many a time we would just go up there, take a seat and look over it all. I will tell you now that it never seemed to not capture my interests.

As the years passed by Walt and myself got into the fascination of fireworks. In those days, we had to sneak to a person’s back door to buy firecrackers. There would be some people who would drive down to Tennessee buy up a huge amount of the powerful bottle rockets and M80’s and all types in between. Therefore, for several years we involved ourselves in blowing up our neighborhood. (All the neighbors knew who it was but nobody cared in those days.) With this activity, it did not take us too, long to figure just how awesome the fireworks could look if they were launched from a more elevated place.

We would launch bottle rockets and roman candles from up there and we entertained many neighbors and most of all we entertained ourselves. Long after the 4th of July, we still would climb up there to have some fun. Here might be the interesting part. I do not like heights at all. As strange as this might sound I did not like being very high in a barn or on a building. However, up on this huge flat roof I could stay out in the center where I did not have to look at the edges and that seemed to reduce any fear I might have had. I do not know about Walt and his thoughts on height but he never seemed to have one bit of trouble.

We did learn that when your parents learn you are safe at something they do not mind you working for them. So after a while it became expected that we could put the tar pitch on the ruff. Now as awesome, as the view might be I found it a lot of labor to carry five-gallon buckets up the stairs and on up onto the ruff and then with a tar pitch broom apply all of that. About all I recall I got out of doing from that was getting tired and sore and a good bit of sun absorbed for the effort and tar smells bad in my opinion.

Still to stand up on a roof and almost see the ends of the road you lived on was a big thing to me and in that time. I felt I was seeing what rarely anyone around me was seeing and that made me adventurous. Folks not many were that in those days for sure or at least so I thought.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you are interested in reading more of his stories they can be found in his books ‘There are Places to Remember” and’ Memories ARE from the Heart.” He may be reached at houser734@yahoo.com or mail to P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.