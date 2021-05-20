Marc Hoover: Who killed the wealthy socialite?

On October 12, 1944, Frederick Atwood, his wife and daughter wandered into a gruesome scene in a Hollywood, California apartment. Atwood, a custodian for an apartment complex, found an apartment with its door ajar. Atwood originally planned to clean the apartment sometime during the day.

He entered the bathroom to find a dead woman floating face down in an overflowing bathtub. The deceased woman was a dark-haired 20-year-old woman. Someone had beaten, strangled and then raped her. The killer also stuffed a washcloth into her mouth. The police had a mystery on their hands. Who killed this woman?

Authorities identified her as Georgette Elise Bauerdorf, the daughter of George Frederick Bauerdorf and Constance Dannhauser. The wealthy couple made their money in the oil trade. Georgette was born in New York City on May 6, 1924. Sometime after her mother died, the family moved from New York to Los Angeles. She attended school at the Westlake School for Girls in Los Angeles and graduated in 1941.

In 1944, Georgette moved into the El Palacio Apartments in Hollywood. She wanted to become an actress. While waiting for her big break, she worked at the Hollywood Canteen as a hostess. Georgette admired the brave soldiers fighting in WWII. She also socialized with them at work. Although risky, Georgette allowed soldiers to spend the night at her home if they didn’t have a place to sleep for the night.

On October 11, 1944, Georgette spent the afternoon with a friend, cashed a check for $175 and bought a plane ticket to El Paso. She planned on visiting Jerry Brown, her soldier boyfriend, stationed at Fort Bliss.

After returning home later in the evening, she ate a snack and then went to bed. Janitor Fred Atwood said he could hear Georgette’s heels clicking on the floor around midnight and then a loud crash. Another neighbor heard Georgette at 2:30 a.m.

The neighbor heard Georgette screaming, “Stop, Stop, you’re killing me!”

The neighbor assumed it was an argument and went back to sleep. Based on the crime scene, Georgette fought for her life. Her body had defensive wounds, which showed she fought with her attacker. The killer also left fingerprints on a lightbulb.

Authorities ruled out robbery as the motive. Although the killer stole cash, he left valuable jewelry behind. Also, the killer stole Georgette’s car which was registered in her sister’s name. After the killer stole Georgette’s car, he drove it until the gas ran out. He then abandoned it. Authorities think the killer either followed her home or may have waited in her apartment for her to arrive home.

Authorities believed rape was the motive.

During the investigation, authorities learned Georgette corresponded with over 20 different soldiers by mail. Authorities identified a few suspects, but they found nothing definitive. Georgette’s friend mentioned a soldier named Cosmo Volpe who showed up at the Canteen and insisted on dancing with her. After speaking to Volpe, authorities ruled him out as a suspect.

Authorities also considered an Army deserter as a suspect. He was a person of interest in the kidnapping and murder of a child. After considering him as a good suspect in killing Georgette, authorities ruled him out as a suspect in killing Georgette.

Another man confessed to the FBI that he murdered Georgette. After realizing he falsely confessed, they released him. Her body was then returned to New York for burial. Today, the murder remains unsolved. Georgette Elise Bauerdorf had her entire life ahead of her. If not murdered, she may have become a successful actress. Instead, her case remains one of Hollywood’s most chilling cold cases.

