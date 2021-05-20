Here is a story that is true but I am going to tell it anyway. If you follow my writing, I am sure you will not find this too hard to believe. When a youngster I was not one who kept much a secret. If it was, news and I had heard it I was one to repeat it to whomever I would run into. I think that I thought so much of my family that anything they did was big news and everyone would want to hear about it. Now I was not one to tell too much bad news as that was not the kind of information I wanted to spread. However, occasionally something negative would happen and it had to be told. I think the thing was that with my family very much good did happen as they all worked hard at trying to do well and they did not have to worry if it was going to be heard as they had me.

Therefore, it was safe to say I was not the one that learned what folks were to be getting for a birthday or Christmas gift. Here was a trait that was not the best one to have and I have learned to not tell as much but it is hard to hold back good news you know. One thing that helped back in those days of my youth was anyone familiar with me was aware and guarded what they might say around me. One thing has not changed and that is I still like to talk.

My sister Peg graduated from Moscow in the spring of 1955 and went on to attend Wilmington College in the summer. At this time, this was the furthest any member of the family had moved to. She went over an hour away and any chance I would get to see my sister I was more than ready. As that year moved on Peg spent most of her time at the college and we got to hear from her by telephone and mom would write to her weekly and Peg would write back in return. Now this in no way was any enjoyment to me as I was starting school and what good was writing when I did not know how to even print yet? The following spring of 1956, we had a big event happen at the farm.

Dad and mom had decided it was time to trade in the car but this time instead of a good used car they had scrimped, saved, and decided it was time to buy a new car. So they bought a new 1956 Ford Fairlane two tone (green and white). This car also came with an automatic transmission and no more clutch. (My mom was not great a shifting gears and using the clutch so no more grinding.) Dad even sprung the extra for a radio. With all of this, we were in high clover so to speak. The entire family at Fruit Ridge was very excited and I bet my first grade teacher was also as I told her all about it.

The only person that had not been told was Peg. Since mom was going up to take her clothes for warm weather and bring home her winter clothes, it justified a trip to see her. Mom set the time as a Friday late afternoon and you can bet I was in the front seat with mom as I was going to see my big sister. On the trip up mom began to explain to me that if I told Peg before she saw it first I was going to be in some deep trouble. (My mom never made idle threats.) I agreed to not talk but mom kept going over it time and time again. Each time I promised I would not tell.

What I learned later was that on Peg’s end she was telling her roommates and friends all about her baby brother and how I was a talker and told everything. She also told them I was also cute and they were going to get a kick out of me. Upon our arrival to the dorm where Peg was, staying mom parked down away from the door and reminded me one more time on the way in. Once we got to her room, Peg introduced mom to all of her friends and they said high, she then said here is the baby brother I have been telling you all about. They all said hi, to which I raised my hand and waved. Peg asks me if I was not going to say hi and I just shook my head no. She asks me if I had any news to tell her. Again, I shook my head no. By that time, her friends looked at Peg and said we thought you said he was a talker. They still admitted I was cuter. Now folks that just about blew the lid off my silence but I looked at mom and she had a stern look. It was then mom felt she had shut me down as long as she could and took Peg out to the car and when she saw it, she was very surprised. It was then mom told Peg I had been warned to be quiet.

With that the group all got a laugh and I got to exhale and I will tell you it wasn’t very long before I was all my big sister had promised of me and probably a little more. From that, I did get an understanding in control of chatter. On the way home mom kind of paid the price as I think I talked all the way home about Peg and her friends and where she was living and on and on. The rest of my life whenever I met one of my sister’s friends they would always ask if I was the baby brother who liked to tell stories and Peg would grin, laugh, and confirm. You know it is probably good to control your conversation and I promise you all I will start doing that. It will be very soon I promise you.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you are interested in reading more of his stories they can be found in his books ‘There are Places to Remember” and’ Memories ARE from the Heart.” He may be reached at houser734@yahoo.com or mail to P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.