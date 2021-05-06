Charley Jones recognized by State Rep. Bird

Submitted by her mother, Amy Kelch.

Charley Jones, a New Richmond middle school student, received a commendation from State Rep. Adam Bird of House District 66 for being the first student in New Richmond history to win a state title in wrestling, the 2021 Ohio Athletic Committee Girls Junior High State Wrestling Championship in the 98-pound weight class.

Bird in the recognition said Jones combined “talent and competitive spirit with the highest ideals of good sportsmanship to establish yourself as a truly exceptional athlete.”

“Your accomplishments and leadership, both in and out of the athletic competition, are a justifiable source of pride and an excellent reflection not only on you but also on your family, your teammates, your coach, your school, and the whole of the New Richmond community,” he said.