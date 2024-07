Submitted by New Beginnings Church Of Belfast.

Save the Date: May 8, 2021

Mother/Other Banquet.

New Beginnings Church Of Belfast

2297 S R 131, Goshen, Oh 45122.

Will start at 1:00 PM (Sat). All are welcome. Catered meal provided.

Also special speaker will attend (and may sing). Call Debbie at 513-335-5181 for tickets and info.

Tickets $10 Adults, $5 Children.