Marc Hoover: The disappearances of Felipe Santos and Terrance Williams

While in grade school during the 70s, I can recall when police officers would visit our school. They would tell us about the perils of drugs, stranger danger and tell us to obey the law. They also claimed to be our friends and to approach them if we were in danger. I still remember the following words:

“Remember kids, police officers are your friends. You can trust them.”

I thought so until an overzealous police officer pointed his service weapon at me. This occurred while I attended high school. Once the officer realized he had misunderstood the situation, he climbed into his patrol car and left. He didn’t even apologize for threatening to shoot me.

So back to trusting police officers. On October 1, 2003, an immigrant named Felipe Santos drove to work with his two brothers. The three brothers got involved in a fender bender with another vehicle in Naples, Florida. Police officer Steven Calkins of the Collier County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene. Santos told Officer Calkins he didn’t have a driver’s license or insurance. Calkins cited Santos for reckless driving and placed Santos in the back of a police car.

Santos’ employer called the jail to bail Santos out. He learned that Santos never made it to jail. Officer Calkins later said he gave Santos a break. Instead of taking Santos to jail, Calkins said he dropped Santos off at a local Circle K store. The Santos family filed a missing persons report. They never saw Felipe again.

On January 12, 2004, Terrance Williams, 27, a father of four, had moved to Florida to care for his mother. Although Terrance had a suspended license, he took a chance and drove to a party. When he didn’t return home the next day, his roommate contacted Terrance’s mother.

Marcia Williams began searching for her son immediately. She knew he wouldn’t leave without notifying anyone. The Williams family filed a missing persons report. A relative located Terrance’s missing white Cadillac. After it was abandoned at a local cemetery, a police officer had it towed. Police officer Steven Calkins had signed the tow ticket.

So where was Terrance Williams? Cemetery employees saw Calkins pat Terrence down and put him in the back of a police car. Originally, Calkins denied having Terrance’s car towed or even arresting him. When questioned about what the cemetery employees witnessed, Calkins changed his story. He then said he had pulled Terrance over because his car appeared in distress. Afterward, he said Terrence then asked him for a ride to work at a local Circle K. He said he agreed to give Terrence a ride to work.

Calkins said he drove Terrence to the Circle K and then dropped him off. No one has ever seen Terrance Williams again. The issue with the Circle K story was Terrance didn’t work there. Besides, his driving privileges were suspended. Should we believe Calkins let Terrance go with only a warning? Authorities also checked video camera footage of the parking lot. Neither Calkins nor Terrence appeared at the Circle K. After an investigation into the disappearances of Terrence and Felipe, law enforcement wasn’t able to prove Calkins had done anything to Terrence or Felipe.

The only recourse law enforcement had was to fire Calkins, which they did. He then moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. For over 17 years, Marcia Williams has searched for her son. She has appeared on many crime programs with anyone who will listen to her. Not only has she searched for her own son, but she also wants to find Felipe Santos. Actor Tyler Perry has also stepped in to learn the truth about the missing men.

It’s been so many years since I was in grade school. Do police officers even speak to school-age children anymore? They have a dangerous job. Whenever they leave home, they can only hope to make it home after their shifts end. I have had police officers for co-workers and as friends. Although most are complete professionals, you will always find a few exceptions.

I find it interesting whenever I see comments on social media or hear people say “Had he obeyed the officer, he wouldn’t be dead.” You wonder about the validity of that statement after having a police officer point his gun at you. Although I recommend compliance, it may not always save your life. If you disagree, just ask Terrance Williams or Felipe Santos. But then you would have to find them first.

