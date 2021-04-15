A healthy diet always includes fruits and vegetables. Yet, many older adults in our area can’t afford them, even when some health conditions that are common in our older population can be helped by a healthy diet.

That’s why Council on Aging (COA) and community partners brought the United States Department of Agriculture’s Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program to southwestern Ohio – including Clermont County – in 2020. The program provides fresh, nutritious, unprepared locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey to low-income older adults who qualify. Eligible participants receive 10, $5 coupons to redeem with participating local farmers markets and farm stands. Those who are unable to get out to shop may designate another person to shop for them.

In 2020, more than 1,100 older adults participated in the program. For those with limited financial means, this access to fresh produce made a difference. One participant was grateful to have “fresh food, and less money out-of-pocket, because vegetables cost a lot.” Another said, “I greatly, greatly appreciate you for sending [the coupons] to me. They are going to be well-used and it will help make my health even better because of the vegetables and the fruit.”

We are now accepting applications for the 2021 program and are striving to enroll even more older adults than last year. Those 60 and older who meet income guidelines and reside in COA’s five-county service area may apply online at www.help4seniors.org/farmersmarket. If you can’t apply online or download an application from our website, call COA (513) 721-1025, Option 2, to request an application be mailed to you.

Jennifer Lake, RDN, LD

Nutrition Business Relations Partner

Council on Aging