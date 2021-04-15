John Plahovinsak: Surveys prove VA’s quality medical health care improves

It would appear that the last few of my columns have been critical in terms of the overall performance of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Several columns have addressed specific shortcomings of the VA, which were identified by independent agencies, such as the Inspector General (IG) Office or the Government Accountability Office (GAO).

Other columns have pointed out the repercussions or consequences of misguided decisions made by the former VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. These decisions have ranged from not including Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans for inclusion in Exposure to Agent Orange disability compensation to the elimination of the 48- hour review period of disability claims by Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs).

Now, there is no sense in complaining about what the previous VA administration did or failed to do. That is, as the old saying goes, “water over the dam.” VSOs, such as the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), must work together with the current VA administration to correct the misguided judgements made by the past VA administration.

When discussing the VA, we must remember that there is a division between the upper echelon of the VA in Washington, DC, that make the decisions/policies and the medical providers, at the local level like the VA Medical Centers (VAMC) and the local Community Based Out-Patient Clinics (CBOCs), who are forced to implement these decisions/policies.

Personally, I have received excellent medical care and service from the Cincinnati VAMC from 2001 to the present. My VA health care providers performed my two heart surgeries and sent me to the Columbus VAMC for my cancer removal. Another VA physician initiated my disability compensation claim for Exposure to Agent Orange, which I acquired during my 1968-69 tour of duty. I received both of my COVID vaccinations in a fast, highly organized manner.

In my estimation, 99% of the VA staff are hardworking, dedicated professionals that want to serve the veterans with quality medical care, along with both dignity and respect. Many of these workers are veterans themselves. I have been blessed in receiving quality care from this majority of dedicated professionals.

However, in every organization there is that 1% of workers that do not conform to the quality customer service guidelines established by the organization. We see, and remember, this 1% group every day in many of our normal daily transactions.

Occasionally, I hear about an incident, from a veteran, that occurred fifteen (15) years ago at a VA facility that involved substandard customer service. Although the veteran has not been back to the VA facility since then, the veteran is still citing and complaining about that one incident.

The VA has changed over the last 15 years and has made great strides in the delivery of quality care and medical services. In 2017, the VA began soliciting feedback from outpatient veterans, following their appointments for medical services. The survey was based upon the “level of trust” the veterans have in the medical care they receive at the VA.

Approximately 3.5 million veterans responded to the survey, since late 2017 to April of 2020. Over ninety (90.1%) percent said they “agreed” or “strongly agreed” that they trusted their VA medical health care.

The rate of “trust” has significantly increased from 84.9% (during the fourth quarter of 2017) to 91.1% (during the first quarter of 2020). These results are based upon the VA’s Veterans Signals Patient Feedback Program.

After analyzing the veterans’ feedback in the survey, the VA has created a new training program for employees and added personnel to facilities who are able for customer assistance at help desks and in hallways. “These improvements are a testament to not only VA’s investment in patient experience programs but also the dedication of our employees,” said former VA Secretary Wilkie in April of 2020.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) had been conducting an independent survey entitled “Our Care” Survey among its members to evaluate patient satisfaction. This recent survey indicated that 82% of the 6,900 respondents reported being at least somewhat satisfied with the health care they received from the VA.

Seventy-four (74%) percent have seen improvements in their VA facilities and 91% would recommend receiving health care through the VA. Only 7% of the veterans have indicated that they were not satisfied with their VA health care.

My Analysis: There is always room for improvement in the delivery system of quality health care for veterans. Progress has certainly been made since the infamous “wait list” scandal at the Phoenix VAMC in 2014. I believe that this progress can be observed at the Cincinnati VAMC on a daily basis.

VSOs, like the VFW (through their documented “Our Care” Survey analysis) and the DAV (through their 2021 Critical Policy Goals), are currently monitoring the VA health care system.

The passage of the VA MISSION Act of 2018 was designed to improve veterans’ access to high quality health care. It was also created to knit together the community provider networks (the new Veterans Community Care Network [VCCN]) with the existing VA health care system.

I believe that VSOs must work with the VA to correct/modify previously cited faulty decisions and to develop a high-quality Veterans’ Health Care System for the Future Veterans.

If veterans are dissatisfied with the health care that they received at VA facilities, let the VA know so they can make improvements/changes. All veterans must work together to ensure that veterans lead high quality lives with respect and dignity.

For additional information on the VA’s Veterans Signals Patient Feedback Program; the VFW’s “Our Care” Survey or the DAV’s 2021 Critical Policy Goals, please contact John Plahovinsak at plahovinsak@msn.com.

John Plahovinsak is both the current State Commander of the DAV and a Life Member of the VFW Post #2290 (Thomas J. Kavanaugh).