Over the last year, our community has faced an incredible number of challenges, especially our Clermont County businesses. Not only did some find their businesses shut down for over a month, but afterwards, they were forced to adapt to new health orders and social distancing rules which were non-familiar and costly. But our businesses stood up and took the challenges head on.

I’ve witnessed this resilience firsthand. My role at the Clermont County Chamber of Commerce as the Director of Government Affairs is simple: make sure our local businesses have the tools and answers they need from our government to be successful. As I approach completing my first 90 days working with the Chamber, I am learning that our Clermont County business community always finds a way to persevere – no matter what happens in Columbus or D.C. From small businesses like RJ Cinema Distillery & Taproom, and Bishop’s Quarter, to our larger employers like TQL and American Modern Insurance, Clermont County businesses set the example on how to adapt to a fast-changing environment and lead the way for the entire state. Their resilience and courage to confront any challenge they are thrown continues to be rock solid.

Whether we like it or not, government has never been more prevalent in our daily lives. That’s why the Chamber has made it a priority to connect our county’s businesses with our elected officials. In February, the Chamber hosted a roundtable with all of Clermont County’s new Ohio legislators: Senator Terry Johnson and Representatives Adam Bird and Jean Schmidt. We also hosted a discussion with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose to discuss election integrity and his office’s new business initiatives. Several weeks ago, I had the opportunity to accompany Senator Johnson across Clermont County and connect him with several small business owners and elected officials to talk about their legislative priorities in Columbus. In March, the Chamber launched its new government affairs newsletter, “The Clermont Connection,” which provides pertinent legislative and political updates, as well as local news stories that impact their businesses.

In April, we are excited to host Senator Rob Portman for a legislative update from Washington, D.C. We are also hosting an event titled “Women in Politics,” where we will hear from local and state female elected officials about their journeys to public service and their words of advice to women considering running for office. This summer, we are looking forward to hosting additional events geared toward educating our community on their governments, including candidate forums, a seminar on the fundamentals of running for local office, additional legislative updates, and the unveiling of voter guides.

It has been an honor working on the behalf of the Clermont County business community. I look forward to continuing my work advancing the Chamber’s mission: transforming Clermont County to one of the world’s preferred places to locate, operate, and grow a thriving business.

McAfee is the Director of Government Affairs for the Clermont Chamber of Commerce.