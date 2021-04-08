The Annual Homeless Assessment Report released by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) revealed that Veteran Homeless-ness has increased in 19 states from 2019 to 2020. There was a total of 37,252 veterans experiencing homelessness in January 2020, even before the coronavirus pandemic started.

Veterans make up 6% of the population of the United States, but 8% of the country’s homeless population. A new assessment, focusing on a point in time of January 2021, will be released later this year. The 2019-20 figures, according to The Military Times newspaper, “were scheduled to be unveiled last fall, but were kept hidden for months by President Donald Trump’s administration for unspecified reasons.”

In a released statement, the new Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge called the results “very troubling, even before you consider what COVID-19 has done to make the homelessness crisis worse.”

The new Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough stated that “more needs to be done to help veterans facing crisis that would lead to homelessness.” According to Secretary McDonough, there is going to be a new recommitment to Housing First — “a proven strategy and dignified way to help veterans and others achieve stable, permanent housing — will help accelerate progress in preventing and eliminating veteran homelessness.”

The HUD Assessment indicated that 90% of the veterans experiencing homelessness were men. Seventy (70%) percent of the homeless veterans are located in four states: (California [11,401]; Florida [2,436]; Texas [1,948]; and Washington [1,607]).

The State of Ohio had 730 homeless veterans followed by Indiana with 530 homeless veterans and Kentucky with 399 homeless veterans. The Report indicated that for every 10,000 veterans in the United States, 21 were experiencing homelessness at the start of 2020.

On March 5, 2021, Senator Rob Portman, joined with three other Senators, (Sen. Dick Durbin; Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Chris Van Hollen) and

introduced the Improving Housing Outcomes for Veterans Act. This bill will ensure the VA is providing needed care for veterans experiencing homelessness. This proposed legislation is in direct response to a recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) Report.

In May of 2020, the GAO released a Report (#20-428) which found several shortcomings in the VA’s Veteran Health Administration (VHA). The VHA’s Homeless Program Office programs for veterans were experiencing several problems in terms of collaboration with local partners and other federal agencies.

The GAO Report identified: (1) VA Case Manager shortages, (2) housing costs/limited housing stock and (3) transportation issues as the main VA shortcomings.

The VA agreed with resolving the shortcomings discovered in the GAO Report and stated that it would make the necessary changes by May of 2021. However, there is no indication that the VA has done anything to make these changes occur. Now it is up to Congress to force the VA to make the necessary changes recommended by the GAO Report.

Senator Portman said, “I am proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation (Improving Housing Outcomes for Veterans Act) to ensure the VA acts on the recommendations of the May 2020 GAO Report to improve communications within the network of care for our homeless veterans and urge my colleagues to support it.”

On September 11, 2020, during the 116th Congressional Session, Ohio Congressman Anthony Gonzalez, joined with Representative Kathleen Rice, to introduce H.R. 8219 the House companion legislation for the Improving Housing Outcomes for Veterans Act.

Because H.R. 8219 was not voted upon during the 116th Session, it must be re-introduced for the 117th Session. Other cosponsors of H.R. 8219 were Ohio Representatives David Joyce; Troy Balderson; Bill Johnson and Michael Turner.

“As a nation, we owe it to the men and women who have defended this country to provide the best services and assistance possible when they return to civilian life,” Congressman Gonzales said. “Even one homeless veteran is too many. We must do better to protect and care for those who took up the mantle to protect and defend us.”

In the House of Representatives, Representative Julia Brownley introduced H.R. 240 the Homeless Veterans with Children Reintegration Act on January 11, 2021. This proposed bipartisan legislation has 20 cosponsors and would simply amend Title 38, United States Code (USC).

It would direct the Secretary of Labor to prioritize the provision of services to homeless veterans with children in carrying out homeless veterans’ reintegration programs. The Department of Labor’s Homeless Veterans’ Program provides money to nonprofit and government organizations that help employ veterans.

On March 8, 2021, Senator Portman replied (to my February 25, 2021 correspondence to him) concerning veteran issues. He cited that “on March 21, 2020, former President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The VA received $19.6 billion dollars for supporting increased demands for homecare services at VA facilities and health care in the community.”

Of the $19.6 billion dollars allocated by the CARES Act, $2.2 billion was directed to support the increased demand for care in the community. The VA had over one year to employ a sufficient number of VA Case Managers and develop a viable plan to address the housing and transportation issues for our homeless veterans.

Yet the GAO Report indicated that the VHA’s Homeless Program Office, which has primary responsibility for addressing veterans’ homelessness, had significant shortcomings.

Congress is aware of these shortcomings and the plight of our homeless veterans. Senator Dick Durbin said, “Our nation’s veterans swore to protect and defend us and now it is the time for us to do the same for them.”

Hopefully, the introduction and passage of this legislation in the Senate will put the VHA on notice that these noted deficiencies must be addressed and corrected. The DAV Department of Ohio’s Benefit Protection Team Leader James Kaster met with Congressman Anthony Gonzalez on March 22, 2021 to discuss important veteran-related issues.

Hopefully, Congressman Gonzalez will re-introduce (in the 117th Session) the House companion legislation for the Senate Bill in the near future.

Several Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs) in Clermont County, like the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), are working with the VAMC Cincinnati to provide needed services and supplies for our homeless veterans.

For example, DAV Chapter #63 has established a “Veterans’ Boot Brigade” Program, in direct conjunction with the VAMC Cincinnati, to supply homeless veterans with winter boots. Another successful DAV Chapter #63 Program provided winter hats and scarfs for homeless veterans.

All the VSOs must work with our elected officials to ensure that the VA provides the needed care for veterans experiencing homelessness. That is our Mission, and we must not fail!!

For further information on: the GAO Report #20-428; the House of Representative or Senate proposed Veterans’ Homeless Legislation; or the Veterans’ Homeless Programs/Projects of the DAV Chapter #63 (Clermont County) activities, contact John Plahovinsak at plahovinsak@msn.com.

John Plahovinsak is a 32-year retired Army veteran. He is the current State Commander of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).